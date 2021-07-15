Man using illegal proof of vaccine denied entry at checkpoint

PHUKET: A man has been apprehended at the Phuket checkpoint by police and denied entry after it was discovered he was illegally using a friend’s proof of vaccination certificate to enter the island.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccinecrime

By The Phuket News

Thursday 15 July 2021, 10:28AM

The proof of vaccine stickers the man had used to previously illegally gain entry onto Phuket. Photo: Phuket Provincial Information Center

The man is questioned and his vehicle checked. Photo: Phuket Provincial Information Center

Of greater concern was the fact he had used this illegal method several times before and been granted entry to the province successfully.

The man, a delivery driver coming from Phang Nga driving a white pickup truck, was planning to enter Phuket in the early hours of yesterday morning (July 14) when police, led by Karon Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Somporn Surin, pulled him over.

He had presented his ID card which had the two stickers on it denoting he had received the required two doses of vaccination.

However, officers noticed the man started acting nervously and suspiciously and so asked him to exit his vehicle for questioning.

The driver subsequently confessed that he himself had not been vaccinated. He added that he wanted to enter Phuket but did not want to pay for a test and therefore had asked his friend if he could use his proof of vaccination stickers.

The man also revelaed the conversation he and his friend had exchanged via his Line app.

The driver confessed to police that he had used this method many times before and been allowed to enter the island.

Officers denied him entry and informed the company that the driver works for about his wrongdoing.