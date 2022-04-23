Man toting gun loaded with blanks accosts tourist on Bangla Rd

PHUKET: A man wielding a firearm loaded with blanks who accosted a tourist on Bangla Rd, Patong yesterday (Apr 22) has been arrested, police have confirmed.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 23 April 2022, 02:33PM

Officials at Patong Police Station were alerted to the incident of a man aiming to intimidate tourists with a gun around 5pm yesterday and rushed to the scene immediately only to find the man had already departed.

Using a combination of eye witness accounts and local CCTV footage from the scene on Bangla Rd, police were able to identify the perpetrator as Kittipong ‘Bank’ Chanthawong, a 25-year-old native of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Shortly afterwards, around 6pm, Mr Kittipong surrendered to police, meeting a team of officers under the direction of Col Peerapong Chai-arun, Acting Deputy Commander of Phuket Provincial Police at Patong Police Station Superintendent and Pol Lt Col Ekachai Siri near a water shop next to Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus in Kathu.

On searching Mr Kittipong, police discovered the firearm and the blank ammunition that had been used in the incident earlier on Bangla Rd.

Mr Kittipong also escorted officers to his rented property at 57 Soi Maneethong, Ratchapatanuson Road in Patong where police discovered the white long-sleeved shirt and pants that he admitted had worn during the incident.

The clothes, firearm and blank bullets were confiscated by police and Mr Kittipong was taken into custody at Patong Police Station for further questioning.

The tourist that had been accosted earlier that day by Mr Kittipong was present and identified his aggressor to officers. It was not confirmed whether there were any other tourists that Mr Kittipong had approached or threatened.

Niether was it confirmed why Mr Kittipong had behaved in such a threatening manner, what his motives were or what charges he may face.