Man survives high-speed slam into six-wheeled truck

PHUKET: A man survived his car slamming into a six-wheeled truck fully loaded with garbage at high speed on the bypass road early this morning (Dec 5).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 5 December 2018, 10:59AM

The car struck the six-wheeled truck at high speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, near the turnoff to Wat Rassada, at 2:10am.

On arriving they found a heavily damaged Toyota Yaris ATIV in the middle of the road with its driver, Pakon Jaroenrit, 35, from Satun still trapped inside.

Rescue workers recovered Mr Pakon from the wreck and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Nearby was the six-wheeled truck lying on its side beside the road, its load of garbage spilled along the verge of the road.

Police noted in their report that the it appears that the truck driver, who police did not name in their report, had pulled out onto the bypass road from the side street leading to Wat Rassada, forcing Mr Pakon in his Toyota Yaris to brake heavily, but unable to avoid the collision.

Officers noted that they would be checking CCTV in the area to confirm as part of their investigation.

Police in their report made no mention of any preliminary charges to be pressed for the accident.

 

 

Pauly44 | 05 December 2018 - 11:12:09 

Truck pulling out sounds about right, car travelling at high speed also sounds about right, they always seem to survive though, live to do it again another day!

