Man survives high-speed big bike collision with pickup at famed Phuket monument

PHUKET: A big bike rider suffered serious injuries after slamming into a security company pickup truck at speed near the Heroine’s Monument in Thalang in the early hours of this morning (Oct 31).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 31 October 2017, 12:54PM

Lt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound about 30 metres from the monument roundabout, at 3:20am.

Lt Suporn arrived at the scene with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find a wrecked Songkhla-registered green Kawasaki Ninja motorbike wrecked among the footpath safety rail.

Nearby was its rider, Fadel Piya, 22, bleeding and with an obviously broken right leg. He was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Metres away from the bike was a white Toyota company pickup truck for ISS Security Services. with damage to its front from the impact. The pickup driver, Tanwa Guengpuang, 30, was waiting at the scene.

British International School, Phuket

Mr Tanwa explained to police that he was coming around the roundabout to head towards Thalang when the motorbike struck the front of the vehicle.

“The big bike was being driven at high speed and hit my car,” he said.

Lt Suporn noted that police had yet to conclude their investigation into the accident before determining whether any charges would be pressed, and had yet to confirm the current condition of the motorbike rider Mr Fadel.

 

 
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.