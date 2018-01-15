The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Man suffers serious head injuries as motorbike slams into drain

PHUKET: A 30-year-old Thai man suffered serious injuries when his motorbike slammed into a roadside drain in Srisoonthorn, central Phuket, early this morning (Jan 15).

transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 January 2018, 12:34PM

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police was notified of the accident, opposite Hoi Sab Restaurant on Srisoonthorn Rd in Thalang, at 5:15am.

Rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a white Honda motorbike in the 1.5-metre-deep ditch on the side of the road.

The driver, later identified as Pisanukarn Sasilaksanakun, was unconscious with serious head injuries.

He had also suffered serious injuries to his neck and right knee, rescue workers reported.

“The man was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for a brain scan,” one rescue worker said.

Police confirmed they are still investigating the incident and checking CCTV in the hope of determining the cause of an accident.

There was no mention of whether or not Mr Pisanukarn was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident or whether police suspect alcohol was involved.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s private piers face marine safety sweep

And what about all the boats that just leave from the beach?...(Read More)

Housekeeper harassment leads Phuket police to warn on correct behaviour

Regarding the caddies and the hotel stuff who likes to earn extra money.Would be interesting to know if the person knows this from hearsay or is it hi...(Read More)

Several injured as boat explodes at Viking Cave Koh Phi Phi

False statements in the comment section,as at this point there is no fatality....(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

@malczx7r, I am sure they will set up a committee after the meeting.... that will solve the problems .......(Read More)

Phuket Governor vows action to improve safety after boat explodes

"We will have a meeting (today, Jan 15) to discuss about how to prevent marine accidents in order to make sure that tourist will be confident whe...(Read More)

Man arrested selling fake ecstasy on Pattaya Walking Street

No fake selling, no can do, hahaha. Sorry for the family he has to feed. Be honest, sell real stuff. :-)...(Read More)

Watchdog probes police ‘freebies’ at parlour

So you prefer than corruption be allowed to exist and not be addressed as is currently being done? This article serving as an example...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good that thai law makers are aware and realize what they create by making unworkable and for different ways explainable laws. And actual...(Read More)

Korean man admits to running illegal Phuket tour company

It would be good to read your utopian views on how to stop completely thefts, rapes, murders, tax evasion by the ultilisation of laws. ...(Read More)

Three charges for driver of truck that dropped load on Phuket road

Well it's pretty obvious to most people, the Police or anyone else would have observed with what the load has been secured, either by straps, rope...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.