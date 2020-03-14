THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike

Man suffers broken leg as car rams street vendor’s motorbike

PHUKET: A 28-year-old Thai man suffered broken leg after a Toyota saloon car ploughed into parked vehicles and hit a motorcycle of a street vendor he was buying drinks from. The accident happened on Soi Phisai Sapphakit in Phuket Town last Wednesday (Mar 11).

accidents
By The Phuket News

Saturday 14 March 2020, 03:02PM

Photo: Supplied

Kusoldham Rescue Foundation was informed about the accident near Down Town Plaza in Phuket Town at around 3pm, rescue staffer Vatchara Sreekacha told The Phuket News in a telephone conversation today (Mar 14).

Having arrived at the scene, Mr Vatchara and fellow rescue workers found four damaged vehicles, namely a white Toyota Vios, a gray Mazda and two black pickup trucks. A street vendor’s motorcycle with a sidecar (saleng) sustained some damage as well. Both the vendor and his customer required medical assistance.

“There were three Thai men injured. Watee Soontarotayaa, 28, suffered a broken leg, Wirat Bualoy, 56 had bruises and scratches on his legs and a 75-year-old driver of Toyota Vios had a cut wound. All of them were sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital”, Mr Vatchara explained.

“From the witnesses on the scene we learned that Mr Watee was buying drinks from Mr Wirat, when the white Toyota drove into the street, hit parked cars and then Mr Wirat’s saleng”, Mr Vatchara said.

Mr Vatchara could not tell the name of the driver.

“I heard from witnesses that this old man panicked for some reason and pressed accelerator instead of breaks”, he said.

Police arrived at the scene when all the injured had already been taken to hospital. Thus officers were not able to question the driver at the scene.

“I arrived there when rescue workers were cleaning up. There were no injured at the scene and I don’t know the details of this accident. Please contact our duty officer”, said Capt Santi Vajasat from Phuket City Police.

The Phuket News contacted the police station today (Mar 14), but the officer on duty Capt Praweena Chumrit declined to provide any information about this case.

“Only Phuket City Police Chief has the authority to explain details of this case”, Capt Praweena said.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Teerawat Liamsuwan was not available for comments.

