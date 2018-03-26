The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Man steals Phuket boss’s car, goes back to work the next day

PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and a woman after the man reportedly stole his employer’s car and then returned to work the next day as if nothing had happened.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 12:24PM

Tawan Prapan left the car abandoned along Soi Bang Rae in moo 10, Chalong. Photo: Chalong Police
Chalong Police officers led by Maj Anurak Klangnarong and Capt Puttasachart Pimnon together with a team of Phuket Provincial Police led by Maj Pairoj Tanapannathorn and Capt Pueak Musikawong made the arrests on Saturday (Mar 24).

The couple arrested were named as Tawan Prapan and Rungtiwa Taentong.

Wannangam Inchuai, the owner of the missing car, a white Toyota Vios, informed police at 2am on Saturday (Mar 24) that his car was missing, explained Chalong Police Chief Col Pakayod Tanongsak.

Mr Wannangam apparently discovered that his car was missing only after another employee – not Tawan – asked him where his car was, he added.

“Mr Wannangam said the last time he saw his car was when he parked it at his house at about midday on Friday (Mar 23),” Col Pakayod said.

“He said he had asked his neighbours if anyone saw his car, but no one had any idea,” he added.

Police turned to CCTV footage of the area near Mr Wannangam’s house, in Moo 8 Chalong, and later found the white Vios abandoned in Soi Bang Rae, in Moo 10, Chalong.

“The CCTV footage showed Tawan driving the car and leaving it in the street. Rungtiwa then came along on a motorbike and picked him up,” Col Pakayod explained.

“Police learned that the man in the CCTV footage, Tawan, is Mr Wannagam’s employee. He went back at work at Mr Wannagam’s house the next day, where police placed him under arrest,” Col Pakayod noted.

It was not explained when or where Rungtiwa was placed under arrest.

Regardless, both Tawan and Rungtiwa were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with auto theft, confirmed Col Pakayod.

 

 
Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 15:39:06

Nice pic. 1 culprit and 12 police officers on Photo
Only in Thailand
" Mama, look! That is me on the photo with a car thief, my colleague arrested him"

I understand now why there is no police capacity for investigating hotels, guesthouses, laundries, restaurants illegal waste water pollution
No prevention/investigation on illegal trash/garbage dumps
That type of duty is not nice

BenPendejo | 26 March 2018 - 13:53:01

Undoubtedly a misunderstanding...that being Khun Tawan has a brain about the size of a pea and really doesn't understand very much about anything...including right vs wrong.  This guy really must have the mental capacity of a 6 year old.

