PHUKET: Police have arrested a man and a woman after the man reportedly stole his employer’s car and then returned to work the next day as if nothing had happened.

Monday 26 March 2018, 12:24PM

Tawan Prapan left the car abandoned along Soi Bang Rae in moo 10, Chalong. Photo: Chalong Police

Chalong Police officers led by Maj Anurak Klangnarong and Capt Puttasachart Pimnon together with a team of Phuket Provincial Police led by Maj Pairoj Tanapannathorn and Capt Pueak Musikawong made the arrests on Saturday (Mar 24).

The couple arrested were named as Tawan Prapan and Rungtiwa Taentong.

Wannangam Inchuai, the owner of the missing car, a white Toyota Vios, informed police at 2am on Saturday (Mar 24) that his car was missing, explained Chalong Police Chief Col Pakayod Tanongsak.

Mr Wannangam apparently discovered that his car was missing only after another employee – not Tawan – asked him where his car was, he added.

“Mr Wannangam said the last time he saw his car was when he parked it at his house at about midday on Friday (Mar 23),” Col Pakayod said.

“He said he had asked his neighbours if anyone saw his car, but no one had any idea,” he added.

Police turned to CCTV footage of the area near Mr Wannangam’s house, in Moo 8 Chalong, and later found the white Vios abandoned in Soi Bang Rae, in Moo 10, Chalong.

“The CCTV footage showed Tawan driving the car and leaving it in the street. Rungtiwa then came along on a motorbike and picked him up,” Col Pakayod explained.

“Police learned that the man in the CCTV footage, Tawan, is Mr Wannagam’s employee. He went back at work at Mr Wannagam’s house the next day, where police placed him under arrest,” Col Pakayod noted.

It was not explained when or where Rungtiwa was placed under arrest.

Regardless, both Tawan and Rungtiwa were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with auto theft, confirmed Col Pakayod.