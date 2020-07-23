Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

Man steals Phuket ambulance to drive home, caught in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Kathu Police are bringing a 19-year-old man back from Takua Pa, north of Phuket, where he was arrested for stealing an ambulance from the Kathu branch of the Kusoldharm Foundation rescue center this early morning (July 23).

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 23 July 2020, 04:47PM

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

After escaping police custody on foot, Anurak was caught by local rescue workers in Takua Pa. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

Anurak said that he stole the Phuket ambulance so he could get back home to Surat Thani. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

Anurak said that he stole the Phuket ambulance so he could get back home to Surat Thani. Photo: Sawang Maekha rescue foundation

« »

Capt Peerawat Yodtor of the Kathu Police explained that he received a call from the Kathu rescue centre of the Kusoldharm Foundation at around 4am, informing that a man had stolen an ambulance from their rescue center located in front of Kathu Municipality office.

Rescue worker Phannakorn Pongpao, who was at the rescue center when the ambulance was stolen, explained that he normally leaves the key in the ignition of the ambulance so it is ready for use at any time.

A young man was seen walking quietly up to the ambulance, starting it and quickly driving out of the centre.

Rescue workers immediately gave pursuit, but lost track of the ambulance until they were informed that it was seen heading towards Phang Nga, Mr Phannakorn said.

Rescue workers called 191 to ask police in Phang Nga to search for the ambulance, he added.

Hours later, Takua Pa Police found the stolen ambulance and its driver, Anurak Boonkham, 19, originally from Surat Thani, at the bus station.

Anurak apparently explained that he had stolen the ambulance so he could get back home to Surat Thani.

However, while police were inspecting the ambulance, Anurak managed to flee on foot, Capt Peerawat explained.

About 20 minutes later, not far from the bus station, Anurak was caught again by rescue workers from Takua Pa’s Sawang Maekha rescue foundation, who made a citizen’s arrest and took Anurak to Takua Pa Police Station, he added.

“At around 11am, we were informed that Takua Pa Police had already arrested the thief and they asked Kathu Police to bring him back to Phuket,” Capt Peerawat said.

“Kathu officers are now bringing Anurak back to Kathu Police Station, where we will question him before deciding exactly which charges he will face,” Capt Peerawat confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway
China launch Mars probe in space race with US
Thailand to be star player in COVID success story doco
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand emergency decree extended! Visa amnesty approved! || July 22
Cabinet approves visa amnesty extension, but Immigration removes announcement
Fugitive arrested for Phuket shooting death of girl, 17
State of emergency extended
Governor takes Phuket’s water woes to the Cabinet
Chinese COVID-19 vaccine starts final tests in Brazil
CCSA asked to extend emergency by a month
Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief
Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Amnesty extension ’very likely’! Hospital savages caught? || July 21
COVID-19 tests negative for 7,144 people in Rayong, Bangkok
Phuket offices to close for King’s birthday long weekend

 

Phuket community
Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Great Burmese workers can stay at Trisara , what a waste of energy is this government generating ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Well! Reading the comments on here, it seems the Governor should speak to PN posters first, and get ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

...how good they did.after looking at their T-shirts and caps .And of course they have to tell every...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

@Kurt There are those who join photo sessions and there are those who like to patting themselves o...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

"Its their country,they should deal it themselves,it's up to them" Excellent Lalala !...(Read More)

Move to designate Phuket hotels as Alternative Local State Quarantine venues underway

Well well 11000 to 21000 Bath for 1 night on this places. ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Kurt, you are correct.. as long as there are foreigners stupid enough cleaning the beaches and other...(Read More)

Phuket Tourist Association tells hotels not to raise prices; be honest in marketing

@CaptainJack69. 'Confusion creating' is a great thing in LOS. If it goes wrong than 'we...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

...who just 'supervise volunteers from under the trees. Their participation is just joining phot...(Read More)

Phuket Governor urges hope, confident domestic tourism will bring B100mn relief

Governor, tell Phuket inhabitants how much budget there is for keeping beaches daily clean ( nr 1 t...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360

 