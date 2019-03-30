PHUKET: Police are hunting for a man who stabbed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in a jealous attack in Mai Khao this morning (Mar 30).

violencepolicecrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 30 March 2019, 04:39PM

The rented accommodation in Mai Khao in which the attack took place on Saturday morning (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A trail of blood about 50 metres led to the room in which the attack took place. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rented accommodation in Mai Khao in which the attack took place on Saturday morning (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The rented accommodation in Mai Khao in which the attack took place on Saturday morning (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Phadungpong Pumchuay, 24, was stabbed repeatedly in his rented accommodation in Mai Khao on Saturday morning (Mar 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Tha Chatchai Police received notification of the incident at around 8am this morning from a local village head.

Lt Sek Phummarin of Tha Chatchai Police arrived at the scene in Moo 4, Mai Khao Subdistrict in Thalang with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers.

They found a heavily bleeding man with stab wounds in his abdomen, lying unconscious on the ground in a pool of blood. The man was identified as 24-year-old Phadungpong Pumchuay.

A trail of blood about 50 metres long led to a rented room in which large areas were covered in blood.

Initial investigations uncovered that the ex-girlfriend of the suspected attacker was living with her new boyfriend, Phadungpong, in the rented room where the attack took place.

Noppadol Rub-o, a pizza chef at a local restaurant in Mai Khao, in a jealous rage, allegedly went to the room, kicked the door in and attacked Phadungpong.

Phadungpong fought back until Noppadol pulled out a knife and stabbed him repeatedly in the abdomen.

Phadungpong then ran out asking neighbours for help before collapsing.

Upon arrival, rescue volunteers provided first aid at the scene to stop the bleeding and took Phadungpong to Thalang Hospital.

The attacker managed to escape and police are searching for him.