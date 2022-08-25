Man stabbed by assailant with child on motorbike

PHUKET: Police are trying to track down a man who had a young girl riding pillion on the back of the motorbike he was driving when he rode up to a rival and stabbed him at least three times.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 August 2022, 08:30AM

Wichit Police were informed of the incident at about 2:43pm yesterday (Aug 24).

Officers rushed to the scene, a townhome in Soi Muang Thong 5, Moo 6, Wichit, but the injured man, Kittisak Mahiphan, 31, who lived at the home, had already been rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Kittisak had sustained injuries to his left arm, left thigh and the back of his left leg.

At the home, officers found the front door had been broken and other traces of fighting were found.

CCTV footage in the area showed Mr Kittisak walking along the street at 2:24pm when his assailant pulled up alongside him on his motorbike with a young girl sitting behind him.

At last report officers had confirmed that Mr Kittisak’s attacker was known as “Nicks”, reportedly 31 years old.

The young girl is apparently 9 years old.

Police are continuing their investigation with the intent of prosecuting the assailant, officers confirmed.

However, at last report, they had yet to confirm the motive for the attack.