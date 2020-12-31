BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Man slain in Phuket car park over ‘personal dispute’

PHUKET: A man was shot dead in the car park behind the main SuperCheap store on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada yesterday evening (Dec 30) over what has been described as a “long-running dispute”.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 31 December 2020, 10:19AM

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene yesterday (Dec 30). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkarawat Manibarat, 37, from Pa Phayom District in Phatthalung, surrendered to police soon after the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Akkarawat Manibarat, 37, from Pa Phayom District in Phatthalung, surrendered to police soon after the shooting. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gun used in the killing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gun used in the killing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gun used in the killing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The gun used in the killing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The killer, Akkarawat Manibarat, 37, from Pa Phayom District in Phatthalung, has already surrendered to police, Lt Col Chaleaw Thaihu, Inspector at Phuket Town Police, has confirmed.

Police were called to the scene, the warehouse area behind the main building at the complex, at 5:12pm.

Officers arrived to find the body of Sanpetch Thongchai, 31, of Khuan Khanun District in Phatthalung, on the ground. He had a bullet wound to his left temple, Lt Col Chaleaw explained.

Sanpetch, a truck driver at the store, had arrived at the scene after Akkarawat had called him to arrange a meeting.

Sanpetch, who was about to head home for the day, brought a fellow truck driver friend with him – and an iron bar that he was carrying in a cloth bag, Lt Col Chaleaw said. 

As Sanpetch arrived pulled up on a motorbike with his friend riding pillion, Akkarawat exited a black Phuket-registered Toyota car and rushed towards Sanpetch while pointing a handgun at him.

Sanpetch fell over on the motorbike, and Akkarawat walked up to him and shot at close range, Lt Col Chaleaw added.

After shooting Sanpetch, Akkarawat got back into the car and drove off, he said.

The whole incident was recorded on the store’s car park CCTV.

Sanpetch’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and “another man” was taken to Mission Hospital Phuket, Lt Col Chaleaw noted.

After the shooting, Akkarawat contacted police to hand himself over for the killing, arranging for officers to meet Akkarawat in front of Baan Sapam School on Thepkasattri Rd in Koh Kaew, where officers took him into custody, Lt Col Chaleaw explained.

During questioning, Akkarawat said that he had a long-running dispute with Sanpetch, Lt Col Chaleaw explained.

Yesterday, Akkarawat uploaded a photo of a gun as a ‘Story’ on his Facebook Messenger, to which Sanpatch responded with a laughing reaction.

Angry, Akkarawat asked Sanpetch why he did that. Sanpetch gave only a sarcastic reply.

Akkarawat then called Sanpetch to meet face to face. 

Lt Col Chaleaw noted that the reason for the shooting only as a “personal conflict”.

With Akkarawat in custody, police are now proceeding to charge him for the murder of Sanpetch, Lt Col Chaleaw concluded.

