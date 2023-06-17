333 at the beach
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam

Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam

PHUKET: The body of an elderly man who was shot dead has been found at Bang Wad Dam, police confirmed today (June 17).

crimemurderviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 17 June 2023, 03:52PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The deceased was later confirmed as 75-year-old Sawat Hua Hin, originally from Trang province but who was residing in Phuket and who owned dozens of rais of fruit orchards and rubber plantations.

Mr Sawat was killed by a single shot to the head by a thus far unspecified firearm and his body was discovered nearby his plantation land, police confirmed.

Around 1:50am this morning Pol. Maj. Thapapon Phaengpimlo from Kathu Police Station was notified by local villagers that a body had been discovered on a hill in the forest Bang Wad Dam, not far from the nearby golf course.

Maj Thapapon proceeded to the scene and was joined by fellow officers from Kathu Police Station, members of a forensic investigation team and representatives from the Kusoldharm Rescue Foundation rushed to inspect

The exact location of where Mr Sawat’s body lay was in a challenging area on the steep hill that was only accessible by four-wheel drive vehicles and then a 1.5-kilometre walk on foot.

Mr Sawat’s body lay in a ditch about 10 metres from the gravel track. He was wearing a blue vest and black shorts and was lying face down in a pool of blood. A bag with his belongings was found nearby, police confirmed.

Initial estimates suggested Mr Sawat had been dead for at least eight hours. His dead body was then taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to enable further post mortem examination to be conducted.

On speaking to local residents and member of Mr Sawat’s family it emerged that he lived with two nephews in a mountain cottage nearby where the incident occurred.

Mr Sawat’s wife recalled how he had driven by motorcycle to meet her in Chalong earlier yesterday before returning to Bang Wad Dam to catch shrimp, something he did regularly. After catching shrimp, Mr Sawat parked his motorbike at a friend’s house nearby before walking the final stretch back to his cottage, again, a practice he undertook on a regular basis.

Mr Sawat’s wife tried calling her husband several times around 6pm but was unable to get through to him. It was then that she and the two nephews decided to go an search the nearby forest before they found Mr Sawat’s dead body nearby.

Police admitted that initial investigations suggest the assailant was aware of Mr Sawat’s routine and may have therefore planned to intercept him on his walk back up the hill to his cottage before attacking him. There was blood on the gravel track nearby where Mr Sawat’s body was found and police believe either, after shooting him, the attacker rolled his body off the track into the ditch below, or Mr Sawat rolled off the track hmself.

However, police confirmed investigations are ongoing as they seek to determine who the attacker is and what the motives were behind the killing.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar
EC probe gets 20-day deadline
Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket
Major road in Patong to close for two months
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair
Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo
Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees
DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies
Kremlin: Australia blocking new embassy ‘Russophobic’
Islam Bank burglar arrested, confesses to more crimes
EC to endorse MPs-elect on June 21

 

Phuket community
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

food safety? wow.. start to get the water clean.. bringing thai fish toe the world? wow.. all farmed...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

waste of money event.. just for the face of few.. nice to see useless phuket association, SPA associ...(Read More)

EC probe gets 20-day deadline

The dinosaur cronies and benefactors of the obsolete military regime are making all the last ditch e...(Read More)

Major road in Patong to close for two months

@JohnC - I'm guessing that this jillion baht boondoggle will involve the installation of bigger ...(Read More)

Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028

These people are delusional. If Phuket is selected...I will eat my hat. Phuket is so un-ready and il...(Read More)

B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair

What a waste. As a tribute to a visit 50 frigging years earlier, they build this useless structure ...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Here's a suggestion for these "experts." Educate ALL your employees in English and ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

jonty369, obviously a school dropout. You probably meant to say "better than seeing all these o...(Read More)

EC probe gets 20-day deadline

After election votes outcome it is clear what the people of Thailand want. Unfortunately the çare-t...(Read More)

EC probe gets 20-day deadline

lol...the establishment is so scare of Pita ... all those attempt of sabotage are directly ordered b...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Zonezi Properties

 