Man shot at Phuket rubber plantation

PHUKET: Police are looking for two men involved in a shooting at a rubber plantation in Srisoonthorn, Thalang, last night (Oct 8).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 9 October 2019, 06:33PM

One bullet was found at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Nirut Bootkaew, 27, was shot in the right hand. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the plantation, on “Khaoi Lan Hill”, at 7:50pm when a local resident reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming in pain.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Wiwat Chamnarnkit named the man injured as Nirut Bootkaew, 27.

Mr Nirut had been taken to Thalang Hospital for injuries to his fingers on his right hand sustained from the gunshot.

Mr Nirut told police that he and three friends were hunting for frogs when two men rode up from behind on a motorbike.

One of the men shouted at him, “Why did you look at my face?” before one the men opened fire, hitting him in the hand.

Police found one bullet on the ground at the scene.

Col Wiwat said the police were now looking for the two men, who they believe are both local residents.