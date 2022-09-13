Wichit Police were called to the shop, in Ao Nam Bor, Moo 7, Wichit, at around 1:20am yesterday (Sept 12).
Officers were told that a man with long hair who concealed his face entered the shop and threatened the staffer with a knife.
The staffer handed over all the money in the cash drawer, totalling B400, and the robber fled on a motorbike.
Later, around 4:40am, the same man returned to the store, this time brandishing a sword one metre long. He again threatened the staffer and this time made off with a further B500.
Wichit Police with assistance from Phuket Provincial Police managed to track down the man, who they identified only as “Mr Nikom”, 31. Police withheld the man’s family name.
A warrant for Nikorn’s arrest was issued and officers moved in and arrested him at about 4:15pm yesterday, police reported.
Nikom was taken to Wichit Police Station to face charges "committing robbery at nighttime by using a vehicle".
According to police, Nikorn robbed the shop the first time because he was unhappy with the person who worked there. Apparently they had a disagreement earlier.
The shop staffer was not particularly compliant when he robbed the shop the first time, so he returned to rob it a second time, this time with a more threatening weapon, police said.
When the staffer saw the sword, the staffer fled, leaving Nikorn to help himself to the cash drawer, police reported.
