333 at the beach
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

PHUKET: A 26-year-old Thai man was rushed to Patong Hospital after being pulled from the water without pulse and revived at Kamala beach yesterday (Dec 30).

tourismSafetymarine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 December 2022, 08:00AM

A Thai man was brought back to life after several minutes of clinical death. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

A Thai man was brought back to life after several minutes of clinical death. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The incident in front of Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Resort happened at around 10.52am, the Kamala Tambon Advimistrative Organisation (OrBorTor) reported on its official Facebook page.

According to the publication, an unnamed Thai boatman fell into the water while mooring his boat and was pulled to the shore without pulse and not breathing. It was not clarified, what exactly happened that prevented the man from swimming or just grabbing the boat he was mooring

With the drowned man on shore, local rescuer Anwat Satman started to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and managed to bring him back to life. The unnamed boatman was then rushed to Patong Hospital, the nearest medical institution and the only hospital in Kathu District providing services to people in Kamala, Patong and Kathu.

Thai Residential

The brief incident report consisting of a picture and several sentences of accompanying text was posted by Kamala OrBorTor in the afternoon. Yet the authorities did not provide any updates on the state of the 26-year-old man who spent several minutes in “code blue” condition, that is clinically dead.

In case of emergency in Kamala, people can call +66(0)93-781-9950 or 1669. Both lines are available 24/7, reminded Kamala OrBorTor. The 1669 hotline works nationwide.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 31 December 2022 - 10:23:55 

JohnC, come on! Don't be so focussed on the komma. Much is a ''matter of speaking'. All here in possession of enough imagination understand the extend of the article.  Happy New Year!

JohnC | 31 December 2022 - 09:21:08 

How can you revive a 'drowned' man? Need to fix the grammar used PN. If he has drowned it means he is gone beyond reviving, dead already. DrownING people can still be revived.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Share the data, WHO urges China at COVID surge talks
Curbs likely for Chinese arrivals
Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Year festivals begin, Phuket expects B100bn, Apologies for alleged bribery || December 30
Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more
Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing
Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year
Seven Days of Danger safety campaign underway in Phuket
Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire
Tourists arrive as Phuket New Year festivals begin
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Airport fall, Ex-vendor gets a helping hand, Thailand preps for Chinese market || December 29
Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin
Yacht goes missing off Nai Harn coast
Global alarm grows over China’s COVID surge

 

Phuket community
Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

JohnC, come on! Don't be so focussed on the komma. Much is a ''matter of speaking'. ...(Read More)

Rescuers scour gutted Cambodian casino after devastating fire

All these casinos are owned by greedy well connected Thais and Cambodians, most likely senior offici...(Read More)

Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

How can you revive a 'drowned' man? Need to fix the grammar used PN. If he has drowned it me...(Read More)

Navy confirms finding two more bodies of foreigners off Phuket

Mr Ceferin seems to be a very useless sailor or just a very bad liar. Small craft like his do not ju...(Read More)

Navy retrieves two bodies off Racha Noi, searches for two more

That navy patrol boat should be careful the seas don't get a bit choppy and it capsizes....(Read More)

Maya Bay to close in January for jetty repairs

No swimming allowed in the bay so what possible reason would any tourist want to go there for? Just ...(Read More)

Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year

LOL. They love their photo opportunities with uniforms and parades. Difficult to imagine RTP officer...(Read More)

Gradual arrival of Chinese expected, no COVID test, says Anutin

Worldwide global concern growing concern over China's lack of transparency and low testing rate,...(Read More)

Poll: Minority agree with 4am pub closing

We all know were "Bangla Road" stands for. They just soften it's reputation by calling...(Read More)

Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year

....If just 10% of that last wednesday manpower road show was daily on Phuket roads to act pro-activ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property

 