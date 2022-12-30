Man revived from drowning at Kamala Beach

PHUKET: A 26-year-old Thai man was rushed to Patong Hospital after being pulled from the water without pulse and revived at Kamala beach yesterday (Dec 30).

tourismSafetymarine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 31 December 2022, 08:00AM

A Thai man was brought back to life after several minutes of clinical death. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The incident in front of Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Resort happened at around 10.52am, the Kamala Tambon Advimistrative Organisation (OrBorTor) reported on its official Facebook page.

According to the publication, an unnamed Thai boatman fell into the water while mooring his boat and was pulled to the shore without pulse and not breathing. It was not clarified, what exactly happened that prevented the man from swimming or just grabbing the boat he was mooring

With the drowned man on shore, local rescuer Anwat Satman started to perform CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) and managed to bring him back to life. The unnamed boatman was then rushed to Patong Hospital, the nearest medical institution and the only hospital in Kathu District providing services to people in Kamala, Patong and Kathu.

The brief incident report consisting of a picture and several sentences of accompanying text was posted by Kamala OrBorTor in the afternoon. Yet the authorities did not provide any updates on the state of the 26-year-old man who spent several minutes in “code blue” condition, that is clinically dead.

In case of emergency in Kamala, people can call +66(0)93-781-9950 or 1669. Both lines are available 24/7, reminded Kamala OrBorTor. The 1669 hotline works nationwide.