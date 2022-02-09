BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

Man pours beer on woman who turns out to be boxer

BANGKOK: A woman in a partially wet dress got into a street fight with a man who earlier poured beer on her because she declined to have a drink with him. The fight was recorded on camera and the video was widely shared on social media on Tuesday (Feb 8).

alcoholculture
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 February 2022, 10:15AM

A screen grab taken from Facebook

A screen grab taken from Facebook

Pareploy Saeaia, 24, posted the video on her Facebook page and wrote that she was having dinner at a food outlet in Huai Kwang district, Bangkok, on Monday night. The man then approached her, asking her to clink glasses with him but she refused, reports the Bangkok Post.

About five minutes later, he came over and poured beer all over her while she was eating. The fight later ensued by the roadside.

“If this happens to other women, they might choose not to respond. The guy’s choosing the wrong person because I’m a boxer," Pareploy wrote.

A complaint had been filed against him with Huai Kwang police, she added.

In the video, Pareploy was seen punching and kicking her opponent and swearing at him. Although he did not fight back, he did not apologise for his actions.

On Tuesday, the two reported to the police station. They settled the case by apologising and paying a B1,000 fine each.

According to media reports, the woman became a professional muay Thai boxer at a young age and had fought in 50 bouts ‒ 40 wins and 10 losses. Since 2013, she has won several medals at the national level.

She currently works as a trainer.

