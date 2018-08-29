THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Man’s old dog ‘Chao Mum’ rescued from Chalong canal

PHUKET: A 12-year-old dog called ‘Chao Mum’ was rescued from a canal in Chalong this morning (Aug 29) after it became trapped as the banks of the canal had been reinforced with four-metre-high concrete walls.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 29 August 2018, 01:49PM

Prakong Attadham’s 12-year-old dog ’Chao Mum’ somehow found himself stuck in the canal. Photo: Supawatkan Khunarat

Prakong Attadham ponders how to get his best friend out of the canal. Photo: Supawatkan Khunarat

Happily reunited, Prakong Attadham and ‘Chao Mum’ back on dry land. Photo: Supawatkan Khunarat

Chao Mum’s owner, Prakong Attadham, 61, called the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office at Chalong Municipality for assistance at 7am.

Mr Prakong explained that his dog had fallen into the canal, called Klong Bang Rang Sorn, located beside Luang Por Chuang Rd in Moo 4, Chalong, and that he was afraid that he would fall into the canal too if he attempted to rescue it.

Rescue workers along with Chalong Municipality Councillor Supawatkan Khunarat and other officials were soon at the scene.

The best solution they could offer was to let Mr Prakong use one of the rescue ladders to climb down into the canal and retrieve Chao Mum as they were concerned the frightened pet might bite them.

“It was about 6:15am. I was out walking for exercise,” Mr Prakong said.

“I was walking back home when I heard a noise coming from down in the canal. I looked down and saw Chao Mum,” he explained.

“He is old and he can’t see so well,” Mr Prakrong added.

“I wanted to help him but it looked very difficult to get down there and help him. It is too high. So I called the municipality for help.”

 

 

Kurt | 30 August 2018 - 18:20:52 

As this 'dog fact' got publicity, we never future wise will hear about a child falling in the same way at that location.  No safety measures, just save face setting only.  TIT.

malczx7r | 30 August 2018 - 15:05:12 

Wait till a child falls in and drowns, another disaster waiting to happen because of lack of foresight!

