PHUKET: A man working at an ice factory in Chalong luckily escaped with his hand still attached after it was caught in an ice crusher last night (Dec 15).

Friday 15 December 2017, 10:48AM

Chalong Police were called to the scene, the Peang Fah Ice and Gas shop on Chao Fa East Rd, at 9:30pm.

Capt Prasert Srita and Cpl Ratikorn Janyong of the Chalong Police arrived with rescue workers to find 34-year-old Manus Jaisong with his left hand stuck inside the ice crusher, crying out in pain.

Blood was spattered on the ice crusher and on the floor.

Mr Manus told rescue workers, “I inserted a large chunk of ice into the machine, and my hand got accidentally caught inside the ice crusher.”

Rescue workers quickly freed Mr Manus’ hand from the machine and provided first aid before taking him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

He was diagnosed with only a broken middle finger and deep lacerations to his hand.

Police made no mention of any action to prevent further similar incidents, or whether even a simple guard would be fitted to the ice crusher.