Man nabbed with over 2,000 ya bah pills in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: An 18-year-old man was arrested last night (Oct 23) in Paklok when over 2,000 methamphetamine pills were seized.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 25 October 2020, 11:31AM

Lt Col Krisana Channit, Deputy Chief of Thalang police led officers to arrest Krisada Kokyai at 8.40pm at his residence of Moo 10, Thepkrasattri subdistrict, in Thalang.

Police seized a total of 2,020 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills, his motorbike and smartphone in the drug bust.

Initially police apprehended Mr Krisada near the “Welcome to Paklok municipality” sign where they discovered he was holding 404 pills in a foam food box. He then led police to a nearby location where a further 404 were stashed in a snack bag beside a fence.

Another 1,212 pills were uncovered in a snack bag in his rented room in Paklok.

Mr Krisada was charged with possession of methamphetamine pills with intent to sell. He was taken to Thalang police for questioning and further investigation.

Capricornball | 24 October 2020 - 16:35:46 

Good job...keep after these dirty drug dealers.  They don't care about anything except selling their poison drugs and helping to ruin peoples lives.  Two thumbs up to the police in this case!

 

