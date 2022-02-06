BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
PHUKET: Three people were injured when a car wiped out at high speed on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Feb 6), including one man whose head struck a pot plant on the footpath after he was launched out of the car in the impact.


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 February 2022, 12:17PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Col Sanit Nukong, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police, was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound  in front of the Yamaha motorcycle dealership some 500 metres south of the Heroines Monument, at 1:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and from the Srisoonthorn Municipality Rescue Unit arrived to find a yellow, Bangkok-registered Honda Jazz car heavily damaged on the footpath beside a power pole.

The car’s engine and front axle were found on the road about 50 metres away beside the central reservation.

Three people, two males and one female, were in the car at the time of the accident, reported Lt Col Sanit.

The driver, Nuttapong Mowdee, had suffered chest and head injuries.

His front-seat passenger Sunisa Theparat suffered injuries to her left leg.

HeadStart International School Phuket

Siriwat Phumirak was seriously injured. His head hit a pot plant in front of the motorcycle shop after he was launched out of the car in the impact.

An ambulance rushed the three Thalang Hospital.

A witness to the accident told police that the car was being driven at high speed from Phuket Town heading to Ban Pasak in Cherng Talay when the accident happened, Lt Col Sanit reported.

Nuttapong lost control of the car on the curve. The car hit the roadside guardrail, spun, hit the guardrail on the central reservation, kept spinning, then hit the power pole.

The wreck was taken to Thalang Police Station while police continue their investigation into the accident, before moving forward with legal proceedings, Lt Col Sanit said.

Srisoonthorn Municipality was called to have workers bring lime and sand to cover the engine oil across the road to prevent further accidents, he added.

Kurt | 06 February 2022 - 13:57:32 

The car's engine and front axle were found 50 metres away. Wow! Great speed happening at 01:30 am! I would liked to see a video of this speed drama. Exciting!  Good for showing to driving license applicants in Transport Bureau as well. Now I wait for croc tear comments that I not have any feeling/passion  about this total unneeded accident.

 

