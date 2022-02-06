Man launched out of car in high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: Three people were injured when a car wiped out at high speed on Thepkrasattri Rd early this morning (Feb 6), including one man whose head struck a pot plant on the footpath after he was launched out of the car in the impact.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 6 February 2022, 12:17PM

Lt Col Sanit Nukong, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police, was notified of the accident, on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in front of the Yamaha motorcycle dealership some 500 metres south of the Heroines Monument, at 1:30am.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation and from the Srisoonthorn Municipality Rescue Unit arrived to find a yellow, Bangkok-registered Honda Jazz car heavily damaged on the footpath beside a power pole.

The car’s engine and front axle were found on the road about 50 metres away beside the central reservation.

Three people, two males and one female, were in the car at the time of the accident, reported Lt Col Sanit.

The driver, Nuttapong Mowdee, had suffered chest and head injuries.

His front-seat passenger Sunisa Theparat suffered injuries to her left leg.

Siriwat Phumirak was seriously injured. His head hit a pot plant in front of the motorcycle shop after he was launched out of the car in the impact.

An ambulance rushed the three Thalang Hospital.

A witness to the accident told police that the car was being driven at high speed from Phuket Town heading to Ban Pasak in Cherng Talay when the accident happened, Lt Col Sanit reported.

Nuttapong lost control of the car on the curve. The car hit the roadside guardrail, spun, hit the guardrail on the central reservation, kept spinning, then hit the power pole.

The wreck was taken to Thalang Police Station while police continue their investigation into the accident, before moving forward with legal proceedings, Lt Col Sanit said.

Srisoonthorn Municipality was called to have workers bring lime and sand to cover the engine oil across the road to prevent further accidents, he added.