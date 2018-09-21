PHUKET: A 40-year-old man died in a motorbike accident on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd in Kathu early this morning (Sept 21).

By The Phuket News

Friday 21 September 2018, 04:44PM

The man was riding a Ducati Monster 796 motorbike when he had the accident. Photo: Kathu Police

Col Chalermsak Aksarapien of the Kathu Police was called to the scene, in front of Phuket Villa Kathu, at 2:30am.

Col Chalermsak and fellow officers arrived with rescue workers find Ram Tanyot, 40, from Phetchabun, dead on the road.

His body was about 30 meters from his fallen Ducati Monster 796 motorbike.

Witnesses told police that Mr Ram was driving from Patong eastbound toward Phuket Town when the accident happened, Col Chalermsak said.

“Witness saw him start to go around the curve when his bike slipped and he lost control, which led to him to falling,” Col Chalermsak explained

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, he said.

No description of the injuries that Mr Ram had suffered were given, though police noted that he was wearing a full-face helmet at the time of the accident.

“His body is now at Vachira Hospital,” Col Chalermsak said.

“His relatives have not challenged the circumstances of Mr Ram’s death,” he said.