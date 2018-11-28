THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck

PHUKET: A man has died after the motorbike he was riding was collided with a pickup truck in Kathu last night (Nov 27).

transportaccidentsdeathSafety
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 November 2018, 05:49PM

The pickup truck was askew across the road when rescue workers arrived. Photo: Uthit 5803

The pickup truck was askew across the road when rescue workers arrived. Photo: Uthit 5803

Kathu Police were informed of the incident at 9:40pm.

Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene, in front of Thairath Witthaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd, to find the driver of the motorbike, Tanapon Intharaksa, 43, from Phang Nga, unconsciousness and unresponsive on the road.

Rescue workers attempted to revive Mr Tanapon and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Kathu Police have yet to confirm whether the driver of the pickup truck, who they have yet to name, will be charged.

Kathu Police will investigate the incident further, The Phuket News was told.

“We are unable to give more details at this stage,” said one officer The Phuket News spoke to.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 28 November 2018 - 18:41:41 

Let's face it, when you, as a foreign victim get rushed to a Phuket government hospital with limited care facilities instead to a Phuket International Hospital, it can make the difference between life and death.
From a Thalang clinic to Vachira hospital, from there to a International full equipted  international hospital.  Well. just guess, and Just be insured!

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
Phuket sees 50% drop in Chinese tour groups arrivals
Phuket consuls fed glossy update over road safety, accidents and drownings
No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Governor lowers boom on Phuket tour boat safety
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue
Bodies seen in sunken ’Phoenix’ dive boat off Phuket
Chinese tourist, 30, drowns off Phuket, two saved
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Phuket’s Songkran road death toll remains at one fatality
Phuket Opinion: The buses aren’t the issue
Phuket's killer roads: GPS trackers ordered by law no defence against speed, recklessness
More promises after latest deadly crash
Double-decker bus hits truck at speed,19 dead
Phuket Governor visits Chinese tourist survivors of horrific minivan crash

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club

 