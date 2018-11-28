Kathu Police were informed of the incident at 9:40pm.
Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene, in front of Thairath Witthaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd, to find the driver of the motorbike, Tanapon Intharaksa, 43, from Phang Nga, unconsciousness and unresponsive on the road.
Rescue workers attempted to revive Mr Tanapon and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Kathu Police have yet to confirm whether the driver of the pickup truck, who they have yet to name, will be charged.
Kathu Police will investigate the incident further, The Phuket News was told.
“We are unable to give more details at this stage,” said one officer The Phuket News spoke to.
Kurt | 28 November 2018 - 18:41:41