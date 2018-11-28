Man killed in motorbike collision with pickup truck

PHUKET: A man has died after the motorbike he was riding was collided with a pickup truck in Kathu last night (Nov 27).

transportaccidentsdeathSafety

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 November 2018, 05:49PM

The pickup truck was askew across the road when rescue workers arrived. Photo: Uthit 5803

Kathu Police were informed of the incident at 9:40pm. Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene, in front of Thairath Witthaya School on Wichit Songkram Rd, to find the driver of the motorbike, Tanapon Intharaksa, 43, from Phang Nga, unconsciousness and unresponsive on the road. Rescue workers attempted to revive Mr Tanapon and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Kathu Police have yet to confirm whether the driver of the pickup truck, who they have yet to name, will be charged. Kathu Police will investigate the incident further, The Phuket News was told. “We are unable to give more details at this stage,” said one officer The Phuket News spoke to.