Man killed in collision at Thepkrasattri U-turn

PHUKET: A 54-year-old man died while attempting to make a U-turn on Thepkrasattri Rd in Srisoonthorn yesterday evening (Nov 20).

accidentsdeathtransportSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 21 November 2022, 04:56PM

Lt Col Sanit Nookong, Deputy Chief of Thalang Police, said officers arrived at the scene after being informed of a collision between a motorbike and a car at the U-turn in front of the Tra Nok cement outlet.

Officers and rescue workers from the “Two Grandmothers” rescue organisation, attached to the Thepkrasattri Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), arrived to find a white Toyota Corolla Cross SUV with heavy damage to its front. The car was bearing red licence plates issued to dealerships, indicating that the car was brand-new.

Nearby was a blue Suziki motorbike with heavy damage to its front.

The rider, Phon Narapong, 54, from Bo Phut on Koh Samui, was lying on the road with critical injuries.

Mr Phon was rushed by ambulance to Thalang Hospital. Paramedics administered CPR en route, but were unable to revive him. Mr Phon was formally pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Police confirmed through CCTV footage that Mr Phon had driven his motorbike across the southbound lanes while attempting to make a U-turn. He drove across the path of the oncoming Toyota car, which slammed into the motorbike.

Officers have yet to conclude their investigation into the accident. Police so far have not given any indication of fault in the collision. They have also yet to explain the speed of the Toyota car at the time of impact, or name the driver.

Local reports have noted that the U-turn is well known as a local “black spot” for serious accidents. The U-turn is the site of “countless” accidents that cause the loss of life and property, one report said.