THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man killed by wild elephants

CHACHOENGSAO: Wild elephants are believed to have pulled a man from a small hut in a pineapple field and stomped him to death.

deathagriculture
By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 January 2019, 05:51PM

The body of Ek Homhuan is found in his pineapple field in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao this morning (Jan 21). He was killed by wild elephants pillaging his fruit crop overnight. Photo: Bangkok Post

The body of Ek Homhuan is found in his pineapple field in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao this morning (Jan 21). He was killed by wild elephants pillaging his fruit crop overnight. Photo: Bangkok Post

Searchers found the broken body of Ek Homhuan, 73, outside a hut in a pineapple field at Ban Khao Kluay Mai in Tha Takiab district, near Khao Ang Ruenai Wildlife Sanctuary, this morning (Jan 21).

A villager informed police and park officials he had heard elephants entering the village, followed by a man shouting in fear, late last night.

A search this morning led to the discovery of a man’s body in a pineapple field, about 20 metres from a small hut.

Poj Maj Col Suraphisit Maingam, duty officer at Tha Takiab, said evidence found at the scene indicated elephants may have used their trunks to pull Ek from the hut.

An examination of the body found his skull was crushed and there was severe bruising over his body. It looked like he had been stomped to death.

Villagers said Ek had gone to sleep in the hut last night to guard his crop against thieves, animals and humans.

His body was sent for a full autopsy at Tha Takiab Hospital.

Pol Maj Capt Suraphisit said he was informed by the park that three elephants could have been involved, but after feeding they had returned to the sanctuary.

Villages around Khao Ang Rue Nai are frequently raided by wild elephants coming down from the mountain in search of food.

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Indonesian man found dead inside giant python
2015 haze killed over 100,000: Study
Policeman surrenders for Phuket street slaying, denies charges, released on bail
Danish man dead after motorbike hits truck making U-turn
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
French tourist drowns in Surin Islands snorkelling trip
Bad day in Phuket: Australian found hanged, Frenchman dies of heart attack
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
Two suspects in Pattani school slayings killed
Family of British CEO in Phuket insist he was murdered
Leopard cat ’Happy Tiger’ succumbs to injuries
Security personnel slain inside Pattani school during classes
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak

 

Phuket community
DPM Prawit tight-lipped since joking about Nairobi attack

DPM/ Minister of Defence Prawit better spend his energy on fighting and isolating the thai terrorist...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

The two clueless ones can babble on as much as they like. The buoys are just an abject waste of time...(Read More)

Tout dumps slow loris with tourist, evades arrest at Kata Beach

Get it right. Again check the act. No point in making a comment when you dont know what you're ...(Read More)

Bangkok haze sweeps into surrounding provinces

Silly "Bangkok Post".Calling it "Haze" again.Our prof. on here corrected them al...(Read More)

New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’

",,,when you live high/dry" In your case i believe the being"high" state,"d...(Read More)

TAT cultivates India as rich source of tourist arrivals

A rich source of tourists, but not a source of rich tourists......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims

I'm a first aid instructor, but I would NEVER give CPR to someone in Thailand for one simple fac...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims

Great informative article. Every Phuket beach life guard, all tourist boat 'captain's' s...(Read More)

US Govt shutdown prevents tsunami-warning buoy going live

The sane world really needs to focus on weaning itself from the US. The empire is crumbling and ther...(Read More)

Model claiming Trump secrets ’dragged’ into Russian detention

The only reason she was arrested i. Moscow was the Thai government turned her in. ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Express Carpet and Decor
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 