CHACHOENGSAO: Wild elephants are believed to have pulled a man from a small hut in a pineapple field and stomped him to death.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 21 January 2019, 05:51PM

The body of Ek Homhuan is found in his pineapple field in Tha Takiab district of Chachoengsao this morning (Jan 21). He was killed by wild elephants pillaging his fruit crop overnight. Photo: Bangkok Post

Searchers found the broken body of Ek Homhuan, 73, outside a hut in a pineapple field at Ban Khao Kluay Mai in Tha Takiab district, near Khao Ang Ruenai Wildlife Sanctuary, this morning (Jan 21).

A villager informed police and park officials he had heard elephants entering the village, followed by a man shouting in fear, late last night.

A search this morning led to the discovery of a man’s body in a pineapple field, about 20 metres from a small hut.

Poj Maj Col Suraphisit Maingam, duty officer at Tha Takiab, said evidence found at the scene indicated elephants may have used their trunks to pull Ek from the hut.

An examination of the body found his skull was crushed and there was severe bruising over his body. It looked like he had been stomped to death.

Villagers said Ek had gone to sleep in the hut last night to guard his crop against thieves, animals and humans.

His body was sent for a full autopsy at Tha Takiab Hospital.

Pol Maj Capt Suraphisit said he was informed by the park that three elephants could have been involved, but after feeding they had returned to the sanctuary.

Villages around Khao Ang Rue Nai are frequently raided by wild elephants coming down from the mountain in search of food.

