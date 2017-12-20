PHUKET: A 31-year-old man from Khon Kaen was killed when the pickup truck he was driving slammed into a streetlamp in Kathu in the early hours of this morning (Dec 20).

Wednesday 20 December 2017, 10:15AM

The driver, Amnat Sittisak, from Khon Kaen, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man, Amnat Sitthisuk, was pronounced dead on arrival at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after rescue workers recovered his body unconscious and unresponsive from his wrecked Khon Kaen- registered pickup, which was wrapped around a large spotlight pole on the central reservation on Phra Phuket Kaew Rd.

Capt Nipon Temsang of Kathu Police was notified of the accident at 1:30am.

“At this stage we believe that Mr Amnat was driving from Kathu to Phuket Town at high speed or he might have swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle,” Capt Nipon said.

“However, we are continuing our investigation,” he added.

“Even though the road has four lanes and there are warning lights and signs indicating the speed limit is 50km/h, many severe accidents still happen in this area, especially at night,” Capt Nipon noted.