Man jumps from bridge to Phuket, body found

PHUKET: Police are hoping to confirm why a man jumped from Thepkrasattri Bridge, leading onto the island, earlier today (July 14). The man’s body was later recovered floating near the shore.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 July 2021, 04:47PM

Police at the scene earlier today (July 14). Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation Muang Mai

Lt Col Somkid Onchan of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 10:30am.

Police along with rescue workers from Mai Khao Tambon Administrative Organization (OrBorTor), the Kusoldharm Foundation Muang Mai branch and from Loma Rescue arrived at the scene to find a blue Phuket-registered Honda Wave motorbike parked on the bridge.

A witness at the scene told police that a man had jumped off the bridge into the water below.

Rescue workers began a search for the man, but it was a local resident who reported finding the body of a man floating face-down not far from the shore nearby at about 11:10am.

Rescue workers were dispatched and brought ashore the body, which was dressed wearing a white shirt, denim shorts and a pair of white sneakers.

The man was identified as Mai Khao resident Rungroj Normad, 47.

Mr Rungroj’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital, where doctors are to perform a post-mortem examination before Mr Rungroj’s body can be released to relatives.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).