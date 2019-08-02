Kata Rocks
Man injured as pickup wipes out in Kathu

PHUKET: One man is injured after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into another pickup parked by the side of the road, and struck a power pole, on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu morning (Aug 2).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 2 August 2019, 10:22AM

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident, in front Thairath Witthaya School, at 6:30am.

Rescue workers rushed the driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“I am not sure of his injuries. He did not seem to have serious open wounds, but he might have internal injuries,” Col Somchai told The Phuket News.

“I also asked the hospital to test his blood for alcohol,” he said.

Col Somchai admitted that at this stage police were not sure what Aphiwat’s pickup truck struck first in the wipeout.

“At this stage, we are not even sure which direction he was driving in,” he said.

“A power pole is broken, the water pipe in front of the houses is burst and a pickup truck parked by the side of the road is heavily damaged,” he said.

“Mr Aphiwat is about 23-24 years old. He was driving alone. I think the cause of the accident was Mr Aphiwat falling asleep behind the wheel,” Col Somchai added.

Police have cleared the wreck and traffic is now flowing freely past the accident scene, Col Somchai added.

Phuket community
Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

I don't understand that always 'asking' of thai Officials. For everything in Thailand ar...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Sage advice there ematt...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Now even more people will feel safe entering dangerous surf. ...(Read More)

Melting pot: Luk kreung people in history and popular culture

Ah the good ol days when women who weighed 135 lbs weren't considered fat....(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Mr e, this part, of your comment, although sarcastic, is true "Yes, never listen to what any Th...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

"Long-awaited experienced, qualified lifeguards," have their "qualifications" be...(Read More)

Benz crash driver avoids jail

And so we see now how you can buy off your criminal acts in Thailand. Of course, banned from drinki...(Read More)

Turtles tangled in fishing nets rescued on Phuket beaches

"[Marine] officers have previously asked for co-operation from fishermen to not leave their dis...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Great they are back, but why use long shorts? it gets heavy in the water you swim more slowly and i...(Read More)

Lifeguards arrive at Phuket’s Surin Beach

Good news. Happy to see that there are finally lifeguards posted at Surin Beach. Understand there ar...(Read More)

 

