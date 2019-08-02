Man injured as pickup wipes out in Kathu

PHUKET: One man is injured after the pickup truck he was driving slammed into another pickup parked by the side of the road, and struck a power pole, on Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu morning (Aug 2).

transportaccidentsSafetypolice

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 2 August 2019, 10:22AM

The driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, was rushed to hospital while police tried to figure out exactly what his pickup truck struck first. Photo: Kathu Police

The driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, was rushed to hospital while police tried to figure out exactly what his pickup truck struck first. Photo: Kathu Police

The driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, was rushed to hospital while police tried to figure out exactly what his pickup truck struck first. Photo: Kathu Police

The driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, was rushed to hospital while police tried to figure out exactly what his pickup truck struck first. Photo: Kathu Police

The driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, was rushed to hospital while police tried to figure out exactly what his pickup truck struck first. Photo: Kathu Police

Lt Col Somchai Nuboon of the Kathu Police was notified of the accident, in front Thairath Witthaya School, at 6:30am.

Rescue workers rushed the driver, Aphiwat Phirarit, to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“I am not sure of his injuries. He did not seem to have serious open wounds, but he might have internal injuries,” Col Somchai told The Phuket News.

“I also asked the hospital to test his blood for alcohol,” he said.

Col Somchai admitted that at this stage police were not sure what Aphiwat’s pickup truck struck first in the wipeout.

“At this stage, we are not even sure which direction he was driving in,” he said.

“A power pole is broken, the water pipe in front of the houses is burst and a pickup truck parked by the side of the road is heavily damaged,” he said.

“Mr Aphiwat is about 23-24 years old. He was driving alone. I think the cause of the accident was Mr Aphiwat falling asleep behind the wheel,” Col Somchai added.

Police have cleared the wreck and traffic is now flowing freely past the accident scene, Col Somchai added.