Man injured as pickup overturns in Kamala

Man injured as pickup overturns in Kamala

PHUKET: An unnamed man was taken to Patong hospital this morning (Aug 17) after the pickup truck he was driving ran off the road and overturned in Kamala.

accidents
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 17 August 2022, 03:56PM

The injured man was taken to Patong Hospital. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The injured man was taken to Patong Hospital. Photo: Kamala OrBorTor

The accident was reported by the Kamala Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) as having taken place at the Kuan Yak curve on Patong-Kamala Rd.

Kamala rescue workers were notified of the accident at around 8am. Having arrived at the scene, they found one person with minor injuries who required medical help. The man was taken to Patong Hospital for treatment.

The report by Kamala OrBorTor clearly stated that the pickup overturned. The same is said in the reports by the local Thai media, though pictures from the scene show the vehicle standing on its four wheels. Visible damage is limited to crumpled bonnet.

The Kamala OrBorTor also reminded that in case of emergency local rescue workers can be contacted directly at 093-7819950 (Kamala OrBorTor) or via the 1669 hotline.

