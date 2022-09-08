Man injured as motorbike slams back of truck

PHUKET: An 18-year-old man has been left with serious injuries after the motorbike he was riding slammed into the back of a truck on Thepkrasattri Road early this morning (Sept 8).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 8 September 2022, 11:10AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene, in front of the Lotus’s Thalang branch on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Tambon Thepkrasattri, at 4:10am.

In the far left lane was Apiwich Sueamueang, 18, a resident of Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, with injuries to his head and neck. He was also bleeding heavily, and rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Scattered all around him on the road was a large number of ‘patong go’ sweets that he was apparently delivering, and his heavily damaged Honda Dream motorbike was nearby.

Further along the road was a Bangkok-registered white Isuzu cold storage pickup truck with an impact dent to its rear right.

The truck driver, Warintorn Buasri, 20, was waiting for police.

Mr Warintorn said he had parked in the far left lane to “rest his eyes” because he had driven a long distance. He was on his way to deliver frozen goods in Phuket Town.

Police did not confirm in their initial report how far Mr Warintorn had driven, or for how many hours he had been driving.

Mr Warintorn had nothing else to explain to police other than he heard a loud noise from the back of the truck and exited the vehicle to find Mr Apiwich on the road.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

Of note, when police and rescue workers arrived, the truck was nearly 10 metres in front of the impact site with its lights on.