Man injured as motorbike in motion catches fire

PHUKET: A man escaped serious injury after his motorbike caught fire while he was riding it along the main road in Pa Khlok last night (Dec 7). The fuel tank on the motorbike later exploded and engulfed the motorbike in flames.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 8 December 2021, 11:54AM

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Supplied

Photo: Thalang Police

Photo: Thalang Police

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Suchart Luecha, on duty at the time, was informed of the incident at 8:15pm.

Police on patrol in Pa Khlok were informed via the 191 Incident Call Center and arrived at the scene, near the entrance to the Baan Suan Yu Charoen 5 housing estate on the main road, some 2.3km east of the Heroines Monument, to find the morbike still on fire.

Officers were unable to determine the make and model of the motorbike, but could tell from the license plate that it was registered in Phuket, police reported.

Local residents rushed to try to extinguish the fire, but a fuel explosion kept them at a distance while they tried to douse the flames. In the end, the motorbike was destroyed by the fire.

The man riding the motorbike at the time, who police did not name in their initial report, received first aid from rescue workers with the Pa Khlok Municipality Rescue Unit who had arrived before he was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Lt Col Suchart said that from their initial investigation police believe that a fuel line leak had caused the fire, but officers were continuing their investigation.

Phuket community
Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

Focus on all Tesco Lotus-, Central Festival-, HomePro-, Super Cheap-, 7Eleven shops staff with testi...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Doctor Thon says that it takes 2 decades to restore the reefs around Phi Phi. Let's hope the Tha...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"Educate tourists.." It ain't tourists that need educating on environmental degradati...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

"High-end" travelers can afford pristine destinations where safety is paramount and they a...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

@Jens , your 'accomodation' will be depend om level of Covid infection. ( red, yellow, green...(Read More)

Phuket marks 76 new COVID cases

It seems that Covid-19 airport arriving ritual shows that infections from overseas nihil are. Gover...(Read More)

Sustainable comeback plot for Phi Phi islands

Welcome to Trash-land! Just throw your trash on the ground and run your sewage into the sea, we do ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Can you by the way help me with a link to a Covid-19 Care Center? Is it hotel or jail facilities? ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 66 new COVID cases

Thank you Kurt & Maverick. As I understand it, a best case scenario with a positive test will b...(Read More)

‘Don’t panic over Omicron’

This is pretty much the same thing they said two years ago at the onset of the pandemic....(Read More)

 

