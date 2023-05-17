Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

PHUKET: A garbage collector is in hospital with injuries to both legs after a car slammed into the back of a garbage truck on the bypass road late last night (May 16).

transportaccidentspolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 09:25AM

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police said officers were informed of the accident, in front of the York Yangyon tyre shop on the southbound side of the bypass road, at about 11:40pm.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the car, a black Toyota Vios bearing Ranong licence plates, with heavy heavy damage still jammed into the back right corner of the garbage truck.

Garbage collector ‘Mr Yao’, 48, had sustained injuries to both legs. Resuce workers administered first aid at the scene then rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The extent of his injuries were not reported.

The garbage truck driver, Narin Chokthong, 42, told police that all he knew ;little about the accident. The men were collecting garbage for the private company they work for when he heard the car slam into the back of the truck.

The driver of the Toyota Vios, Piyapong Chimthap, 38, told police that he was driving from the Heroines Monument to Chalong to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

He said he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the back of the garbage truck.

Piyapong and his wreck were taken to Phuket City Police Station where police were to pursue their investigation into whether he was drunk driving.