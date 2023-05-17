Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

PHUKET: A garbage collector is in hospital with injuries to both legs after a car slammed into the back of a garbage truck on the bypass road late last night (May 16).

transportaccidentspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 17 May 2023, 09:25AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Pol Lt Col Ekkasak Kwanwan of the Phuket City Police said officers were informed of the accident, in front of the York Yangyon tyre shop on the southbound side of the bypass road, at about 11:40pm.

Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find the car, a black Toyota Vios bearing Ranong licence plates, with heavy heavy damage still jammed into the back right corner of the garbage truck.

Garbage collector ‘Mr Yao’, 48, had sustained injuries to both legs. Resuce workers administered first aid at the scene then rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The extent of his injuries were not reported.

Pro Property Partners

The garbage truck driver, Narin Chokthong, 42, told police that all he knew ;little about the accident. The men were collecting garbage for the private company they work for when he heard the car slam into the back of the truck.

The driver of the Toyota Vios, Piyapong Chimthap, 38, told police that he was driving from the Heroines Monument to Chalong to celebrate a friend’s birthday.

He said he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into the back of the garbage truck.

Piyapong and his wreck were taken to Phuket City Police Station where police were to pursue their investigation into whether he was drunk driving.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 17 May 2023 - 09:45:08 

Heroines to chalong but only made the Bypass and 'fell asleep'? He should bottle his blood as a sleep aid. He'd make a fortune. time for all crash drivers to be automatically drug and alcohol tested.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tourism operators express hope post-election
Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid
Cruise liner ‘Mein Schiff 5’ stops off in Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hopes for Phuket to elect own governor and more, Promthep Cape safety a concern || May 16
Leaders of wider Europe unite against Russia
Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide
Proposed coalition government faces senate hurdle
Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving
Power outage to affect area near airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand general election results, Move Forward sweeps Phuket, Russian’s body found || May 15
Phuket Move Forward MPs elect say ‘thank you’
Officials look to ramp up safety at Promthep Cape
Government offices to close for Royal Ploughing Ceremony day
Power outage to affect south of Heroines Monument
Move Forward Party sweeps Phuket

 

Phuket community
Senators slow to warm to Pita’s PM bid

It would be strange that 250 appointed 'army senators', who never worked up themselve in th...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

It all happens due to lack of education, not looking further than their nose. No learning and respon...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

Photo's show that all inhabitants of that soi have the same problem. Mr Brett can unite forces, ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

It is perfectly legal for a foreigner to own a house- just not the land it sits on. ...(Read More)

Man in hospital as car slams garbage truck

Heroines to chalong but only made the Bypass and 'fell asleep'? He should bottle his blood a...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

How is her being 4 months pregnant has any relevancy to the case? an alleged killer is an alleged ki...(Read More)

Cops to arrest abettors of ‘Aem’ Cyanide

Let's hope that includes all those in uniform who abettored or benefited from this extremely sic...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

The only planning that goes into road improvements are by local officials that plan how much of the ...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

BTW: when the same work was done on my street in Kamala 7 years ago, they did the same and ultimatel...(Read More)

Rawai expat faces B250k bill to fix driveway thanks to street paving

hmmm how does Brett own his own home in Thailand ?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
SALA
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 