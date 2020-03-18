Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom

Man in Chalong arrested with 28kg of kratom

PHUKET: Police arrested a man in Chalong who rented two houses to store kratom leaves after they found about 40kg of kratom packed into more than 300 bags at the homes.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 March 2020, 04:24PM

Prasert Khunpatch, 42, originally from Phattalung, was arrested in a small street off Soi Palai yesterday afternoon (Mar 17). Photo: Tourist Police

Prasert Khunpatch, 42, originally from Phattalung, was arrested in a small street off Soi Palai yesterday afternoon (Mar 17). Photo: Tourist Police

Capt Ittikorn Pacharadej of Tourist Police Region 3, based in Phuket Town, led the raid, in Soi Farmkaithong, off Soi Palai near Phuket Zoo, yesterday afternoon (Mar 17).

Capt Ittikorn said the raid was organised after police received a tip-off that one of the houses was being used as a base for selling kratom to local youths.

Officers surrounded the house at about 2:30pm Capt Ittikorn explained.

“They saw teenagers continually coming in and out of the house,” he said.

The officers moved in and arrested Prasert Khunpatch, 42, originally from Phattalung, who was found with 13 bags of kratom leaves.

“Altogether, the bags contained around one kilogram of kratom,” Capt Ittikorn said

The officers raided another house nearby, where 300 bags containing an estimated 27kg of kratom were found hidden inside, Capt Ittikorn added.

“Prasert confessed that he rented the two houses to store kratom leaves and sold it to local teenagers. He had been doing this for about four months,” Capt Ittikorn explained.

“There were around 25 leaves in each bag, which he sold for B100,” he added.

Prasert was taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug with intent to sell, Capt Ittikorn confirmed.

Police will con tinue their investigation and question Prasert about where he sourced the kratom leaves were from and his connections, Capt Ittikorn said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangla gets a COVID hose-down
As world cowers, China glimpses coronavirus aftermath
AoT confirms reported death at Phuket airport is ‘fake news’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket bars, clubs closed? 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Thailand! Surin vendors return? || March 18
Main Phuket Town shrine robbed of B100k in cash donations
Frenchman who damaged coral to be fined minimum B100k, authorities say
Self-discipline essential as COVID-19 infections rise
Electricity outage to hit Pa Klok
Court still awaiting additional evidence in speedboat collision case
Anzac Day services cancelled
Thais head home as Malaysia closes borders
Accor announces the signing of V Villas Phuket
COVID-19 rapid test kit ready for trials
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days
Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

 

Phuket community
Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

So if same logic applies then restaraunts will also close or is their scientific evidence that trans...(Read More)

Cabinet approves ruling to close bars, schools for 14 days

When is a lockdown not a lockdown? When one is in Thailand of course!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

"Entertainment venues including bars to close", "All sports venues, cinemas and massa...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Bigger venues yes. If Lumpini Boxing Stadium hadn't still been open after all self-respecting sp...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

B100k fine or a year in prison but killer taxi drivers roam free!...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

'Yet again we make an announcement but have not thought things through and cannot give specific ...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Overworked doctors abroad have no time and resources to check 'healthy' people on Coronaviru...(Read More)

Phuket bars, clubs closed for 14 days over COVID-19 fears

Just dumb for all the CORVID 19 panic. This is no more dangerous than the common flu. Let's ...(Read More)

Surin beach vendors defy order, face fine

I was laughing, reading that mr MaAnn doesn't know how much the fine is. Mr MaAnn know anything ...(Read More)

Phuket airport starts screening walk-ins

Many walk-ins are not passengers, but just people who welcome arrivals or say good bye to departers....(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Singha
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 