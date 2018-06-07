FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Man hunted after autistic stepdaughter raped

SAMUT SAKHON: Police were hunting for a 40-year-old man today (June 7) after his 11-year-old autistic stepdaughter was assaulted and raped.

Thursday 7 June 2018, 03:04PM

This photo displayed at Krathum Baen Police Station in Samut Sakhon province shows Chaiyut Kongcharoen, 40, wanted for the rape of his 11-year-old autistic stepdaughter. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The provincial court has issued a warrant for the arrest of Chaiyut Kongcharoen.

Police believed the man was still in Samut Sakhon as he had very little money.

They were checking at the homes of his relatives and close friends.

On Tuesday (June 5), Chaiyut reportedly took the girl from Ang Thong, where she lived with her maternal grandparents, claiming her mother was seriously ill and he was taking the child to see her in Samut Sakhon.

Yesterday (June 6), he asked a taxi driver on Setthakit 1 Rd in Krathum Baen district, Samut Sakhon, to take the unconscious girl to Krathum Baen Hospital. He said he found her unconscious on the roadside.

He told the driver he would report the matter to police and then go to the hospital. In fact, he went missing.

A doctor said the girl had been sexually assaulted and was bleeding heavily. She was being treated in an intensive care unit.

It was reported the girl said her stepfather had raped her repeatedly.

Read original story here.

 

 

