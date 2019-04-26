PHUKET: Police this afternoon (Apr 26) safely took into custody a man who had entered a bank near the Heroines Monument while holding a box cutter to his own neck, threatening to harm himself.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 26 April 2019, 06:43PM

Police speak with the man in the bank this afternoon (Apr 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police wait outside as officers speak with the man in the bank this afternoon (Apr 26). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The man entered the bank while holding a box cutter to his throat. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the Tha Reua branch of the Siam Commercial Bank at about 3pm.

Police were told that a man had entered the bank. The man was rambling in speech and holding a box cutter to his own throat, as if intentioning to slash himself.

Bank staff evacuated the branch until the police arrived.

Officers spoke with the man until his wife, mother and other family members arrived to talk also speak with him, Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Wiwat Chamnarnkit told The Phuket News.

“After speaking with his family, the man, Mr Surasak, who is 40 years old, agreed to put the knife down and accompany officers,” he added.

“He did not harm any other people. He was very stressed,” he said.

Col Wiwat explained, “Mr Surasak went to the 7-Eleven nearby with his family, but had walked out of the store very distressed.

“His wife was looking for him, but couldn’t find him. That’s when we received the call,” he added.

Col Wiwat declined to elaborate on why Mr Surasak was in such a state of emotional distress, saying only that he was very agitated and nervous.

“We have already allowed Mr Sursak to return home, but officers from the Phuket Provincial Police followed him home. He has a previously history of involvement with drugs in Phuket,” Col Wiwat said.

Thalang Police have yet to decide whether to press charges for the incident, Col Wiwat confirmed.

“Officers are still conducting their investigation. At this stage he might face a charge of trespass,” he added.