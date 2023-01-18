Man holding wife hostage at knifepoint arrested

PHUKET: Police safely took a man into custody after he reportedly held his wife hostage at knifepoint at their home in Kathu this morning (Jan 18).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 January 2023, 05:23PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Kathu Police were informed of the situation by the 191 emergency call centre at 9:15am.

The call centre reported that they had been informed that a man was using a knife to force his wife to remain inside the house, in Soi Ketho Soi 6, Kathu.

Kathu Police Chief Pol Col Rungrit Ratanaphakdee ordered officers to respond.

In total 15 officers arrived at the home, including officers from Kathu Police Station, patrol officers, members of the Royal Volunteer Spirit 904 group and officials from Kathu Municipality.

Officers armed with long-handled prongs called for the man Worawut Thongsuek, 37, originally from Surat Thani, to come out of the house peacefully.

His wife opened the door, availing police to rush inside and take Mr Worawut under arrest.

Mr Worawut worked as security at the Pruksa Ville Kathu housing estate in Soi Bang Thong, Kathu, police reported.

He admitted that was stressed and in a state of anxiety, and had previously used methamphetamines (ya bah) and crystal meth (ya ice), officers said.

Mr Worawut was taken for drug testing, police confirmed.

At this stage police have not confirmed what charges Mr Worawut will face.