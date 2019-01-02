THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Man guns down children, four in-laws at New Year party

BANGKOK: The mass shooting took place 10 minutes after midnight as Sucheep Sornsung, 41, joined his wife’s family to ring in the New Year in Chumphon’s Phato District.

crimemurderviolencepolice
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 January 2019, 08:58AM

A man who felt slighted by his in-laws shot dead six family members including his two young children at a New Year’s Eve party before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday. Photo: Bangkok Post

A man who felt slighted by his in-laws shot dead six family members including his two young children at a New Year’s Eve party before turning the gun on himself, police said Tuesday. Photo: Bangkok Post

Sucheep was “heavily” drunk when he pulled out his pistol at the table in the beauty parlour where the party was being hosted, police said.

“All of the victims were his family members including his nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter,” said Pol Lt Col Larp Kampapan.

“They were shot either in the head or the torso… he was angry that as the son-in-law he was not being made welcome by his wife’s family.”

The victims included two men and two women aged between 47 and 71, who were family members of Sucheep’s wife, who survived. One man was injured and survived the shooting. The gunman then turned the weapon on himself.

“The (suspect) went to a party with his friends then came home to see his wife’s family and they started arguing before he used his gun to shoot them,” said Pol Maj Gen Saharat Saksilapachai, commander of Chumphon provincial police.

“According to witnesses, the man did not drink a lot and we suspect that his rage came from old problems with his wife’s family,” Saharat said.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The police chief said Sucheep had a drug-related criminal record and had previously been jailed but there was no history of violence against his family.

Reuters reported that according to 2016 data from the University of Washington, Thailand had the highest reported rate of gun-related deaths out of 10 countries in Asia. It was about 50% higher than the Philippines, which was second on the list.

According to Thailand’s Interior Ministry, there are more than 6 million registered firearms in the country, but there are also many unregistered guns in circulation.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
DJ ‘too ill’ to report to hear animal cruelty charges
Animal lovers seek action against alleged kitten killer
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
Arrest made after deadly mall shootout
Patong Hill crash linked to Phuket murder, say police
Suspects arrested for deadly Phuket street shooting
Men re-enact the murder of rich couple
Three men confess to murder of missing couple in Phrae
Phuket bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ admits to double-murder
Alleged Phuket killer handed over by Cambodian authorities
Wanted Phuket bar owner arrested in Cambodia
Step-father charged over Phuket baby’s death
Gunman implicates Phuket bar owner in Sattahip murders
‘Mor Nim’ acquitted, mother gets death in shooter murder case

 

Phuket community
Thalang power cut announced

Guess they didn't read the stormy heavy rain weather warning for Phuket. Well,......(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

"two accidents each in Muang District, Thalang District and Kathu District." so, if 2 acci...(Read More)

Samila bombing not politically motivated: Police

Given the positive comment from the serial commentator, have the Police taken steps to interview him...(Read More)

Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days

The long list provided by Phuket RTP justifies that there should be a 365 days a year road safety ca...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

What we all hear, see, and experience is the fact that thai Officials talks about 'Quality Touri...(Read More)

Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019

During these 7 'road tent days', just seen 'officials' sitting, bored, sometimes eve...(Read More)

NACC cops backlash in Prawit case

Well, together with the Red Bull Family, the Ital-Thai boss Premchai ( black leopard killer), Genera...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Seven and a half per cent increase in tourist arrivals - and a corresponding increase in the toxic v...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

J12, my comment was in reply to dek's..., you are having a real problem understanding things... ...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Tommy42 I use to have dirty nellies bar but closed 2years ago. Now just usually sit in nanai ro...(Read More)

 

Express Carpet and Decor
Go Air
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Thailand Yacht Show
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Harvey Law Corporation

 