Man found hanged on banyan tree in Thalang

PHUKET: Police are investigating the circumstances leading to a man being found hanged in Srisoonthorn today (Aug 21).

death

By The Phuket News

Sunday 21 August 2022, 02:58PM

An unidentified man was found hanged in Srisoonthorn of Sunday (Aug 21) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

At 7.50am in the morning, Lt Col Sanit Nookong, Deputy Chief of the Thalang Police, was notified that a man was found hanged in the Government Housing Authority village in Baan Lipon.

Police officers and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a man hanged on a large banyan tree beside the wall of the residential complex with a lot of onlookers nearby.

The man was believed to have died 4-5 hours before the corpse was found in the morning by local residents.

The dead man had no ID or any documents so police could not identify him at the scene. The man was described as 180 cm tall, dressed in a blue jacket, dark trousers and dark crocs. Nothing suspicious was reported to be found.

The village residents could not tell anything except that they saw the body in the morning and informed officials about the incident.

Kusoldharm rescue workers took the body to Thalang Hospital for forensic experts to determine the cause of death. Police officers are continuing their investigation.

