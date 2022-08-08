Man found hanged in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Police are investigating the circumstances leading to a man being found hanged at a sign-making shop where he worked in Phuket Town today (Aug 8).

deathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 August 2022, 02:55PM

Police were called to the shop, a small unmarked rented unit on Bangkok Rd, at 10am.

Officers and rescue workers arrived to find the body of Charnsak Saengtran, 42, registered as living at an address in Moo 7, Rassada, hanged by an electrical cord tied to a small roof beam.

Officers found no signs of a struggle on Mr Charnsak’s body or in the shop, but had his body taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination by forensic police.

Mr Charnsak’s body was found by coworker Kiattisak Banphaboon, 29, when he arrived at work this morning.

Police believe Mr Charnsak died some eight hours before his body was found.

Officers said they were continuing their investigation.