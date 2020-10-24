Man found hanged in Phuket Town

PHUKET: Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found hanged in an apartment in Phuket Town yesterday (Oct 23) in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.

The man was discovered hanged from the ceiling fan by the apartment administrator at around 11am yesterday morning after complaints from fellow residents of a foul smell that had been emanating in the days previous.

Police were alerted immediately and then proceeded to the scene with Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket rescue workers, the medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Lt Col Nucharee Longkaew from Phuket City Police Station did not release the name of the apartment block but confirmed the death occurred in room C1 on the 3rd floor at 3/2 Soi Phoonphol Soi 1, Talat Nuea Subdistrict, Muang Phuket District.

Police referred to the deceased man only as “Eak”. His full identity was not released although initial estimates placed his age between 35-45-years-old and it was confirmed he was the boyfriend of a Ms Hatthaporn Tongbantad, 29, from Chumphon province. He had rented the room two months ago and was paying B1,000 per month.

The apartment administrator, Mr Chamroon Yutjut, had been alerted to the situation by fellow resident Mr Surachai Ramsri, 22, who had rented a room opposite to Mr Eak’s. He had become aware of a foul odour which, on closer inspection, was coming from Mr Eak’s room. Mr Chamroon subsequently used a spare key to unlock the door which is when he discovered the dead body.

“It is estimated that the body had been there for at least three days,” said Lt Col Nucharee.

“The body was found hanging from the ceiling fan with what appeared to be a woman’s dress tied around his neck which was attached to the fan.

“The body was removed and taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to determine the exact cause of death,” she added.

Mr Chamroon told police that Mr Eak had disappeared about 3-4 days ago and had not paid the latest instalment of his rent. Mr Chamroon called Ms Hatthaporn but she didn’t answer the call. Mr Chamroon surmised that her disappearance and financial concerns may be the reasons behind Mr Eak’s death.

“We have contacted his relatives to inform them of his death and so the body can be taken for the religion funeral,” Lt Col Nucharee concluded.