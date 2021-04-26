The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man found hanged in Baan Manik

Man found hanged in Baan Manik

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found hanged near the site of an old tin mine in Baan Manik, Srisoonthorn, yesterday (Apr 25).

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 April 2021, 09:23AM

Rescue workers recover the man’s body yesterday (Apr 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers recover the man’s body yesterday (Apr 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was called to the scene by local villages in the area, Moo 7, Srisoonthorn, at about 6:40am.

Officers arrived along with Kusolharm Foundation rescue workers, a medical team from Vachira Phuket Hospital and forensic police to find the man hanged by a nylon cord tied to a branch several metres avove the ground.

The man, of Asian features, was about 30-35 years old and about 160cm tall.

He had a large tattoo of a koi fish on his back, near the right shoulder.

Officers found no wounds or bruises on the body indicating that the man had been in any altercation.

The man was dressed in a long-sleeved white shirt with black stripes, military camouflage pants, and a black belt, but no shoes.

In the right pocket of his trousers was an envelope containing two small bags of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice).

They did not find any form of identification.

Police believe he died at least six hours before his body was found.

Supanee Kongkaew, 65, explained to police that she was foraging for mushrooms under trees when she found the body at 5am.

She noticed the shape of something unfamiliar in the darkness and walked closer to see what it was, to discover the man hanged from the tree.

Shocked, she rushed to inform her neighbors and the village headman.

Still visibly upset by the discovery, Ms Supanee said that “this type of thing doesn’t happen in this area”.

The village headman said investigators at the scene were not sure whether the man was a foreigner or Thai.

The man is believed to have been living nearby as no motorcycles were left parked near in the area and the man was not wearing shoes, leading officers to believe he had walked to the scene, he said.

Also, the man would have had to have known the area, in order to avoid construction workers living nearby.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anutin defies calls to quit health post
Phuket Town pharmacist angered by one-armed man’s saliva antics
COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat
Phuket reopening still in the works
Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335
Entry ban in effect for all arrivals from India
Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown
Indonesian navy confirms submarine sank
Tourism goals dashed after third COVID surge
Asean leaders agree five-point plan for Myanmar
Online system for foreigners to reduce overcrowding at immigration offices
Calls for lockdown mounting
Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’
Phuket people leaving the province and returning now face rapid test requirement
Red-zone shopping hours cut further

 

Phuket community
COVID alert for Phuket passengers on van to Nakhon Sri Thammarat

Great, that careless traveling between Red Dark provinces by full loaded Vans. No Covid-19 check on ...(Read More)

Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown

Sure, let's mull over pretty color systems and blame hospitals for over crowding and watch as ma...(Read More)

Phuket reopening still in the works

"Stupid is as stupid does" .... Forrest Gump And we're still required to go to the ...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

And yet, we're still required to go to the hotbed of COVID-19 - the immigration office. Why?...(Read More)

Phuket reopening still in the works

With thick plate in front of their head, Thai Officialdom ignores signals that no foreign tourists c...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

Is it possible authorities are unaware the Sinovac vaccine is only going to alleviate the worst symp...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

That Timeline is in Thai only. Isn't there a requirement of ASEAN signatories to provide this so...(Read More)

Phuket officials silent on lockdown talk as island COVID cases climb to 335

Phuket Officials silent on lock down talk. Of course! They just wait until a Covid-19 patient dies o...(Read More)

Phuket B20k mask fine warning issued as officials target ‘problem foreigners’

Whatever Phuket Officialdom 'orders' will fail as long they allow people to fly in on Phuket...(Read More)

Public Health Ministry mulls new lockdown

Wow, new color system! That will be a great help! :-)) Of course, not managing, just going with th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket

 