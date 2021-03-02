Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a man who was found hanged from a tree in Ban Kok Tanot in Thalang this morning (Mar 2) in what is believed to be a case of suicide.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 04:47PM

The man’s body was discovered by a local resident and was later named as 30-year-old Thai national Surachai Wiangklong.

It is believed that bad debts drove him to take his life although suicide has yet to be confirmed by police as the cause of death.

Lt Kansuda Keawka from Cherng Talay Police and rescue workers from Kusoldharm Muang Mai Foundation were called to the scene in Moo 6, Tambon Cherng Talay in Thalang at around 8:30am this morning.

At the scene, police found a white Roi Et-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike and a mobile phone in the pocket of the man’s trousers.

“Mr Surachai’s older brother, Mr Kwanchai Wiangklong, said that his brother had been missing for two days so last night at around 10pm he went to file a complaint at the Cherng Talay Police Station,” Lt Kansuda said.

“Mr Kwanchai later heard from a local resident that his brother had been found hanged from a tree, so he called police to visit the scene,” she added.

Mr Kwanchai said his younger brother had moved from Roi Et to Phuket about six months ago to work as an electrician.

“He had many gambling debts as he liked to get involved with online gambling,” Mr Kwanchai said.

“I had warned him about the dangers of gambling many times but I never thought that he would end up committing suicide,” he lamented.

Mr Kwanchai confirmed he had to speak with his family first before it was decided whether funeral arrangements should take place in Phuket or Roi Et.

Police later confirmed that Mr Surachai’s body had been taken to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).