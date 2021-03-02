BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay

Man found hanged from tree in Cherng Talay

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a man who was found hanged from a tree in Ban Kok Tanot in Thalang this morning (Mar 2) in what is believed to be a case of suicide.

deathsuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 2 March 2021, 04:47PM

Police investigate at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police investigate at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Roi Et-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike discovered at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The Roi Et-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike discovered at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The man’s body was discovered by a local resident and was later named as 30-year-old Thai national Surachai Wiangklong.

It is believed that bad debts drove him to take his life although suicide has yet to be confirmed by police as the cause of death.

Lt Kansuda Keawka from Cherng Talay Police and rescue workers from Kusoldharm Muang Mai Foundation were called to the scene in Moo 6, Tambon Cherng Talay in Thalang at around 8:30am this morning.

At the scene, police found a white Roi Et-registered Yamaha Fino motorbike and a mobile phone in the pocket of the man’s trousers.

“Mr Surachai’s older brother, Mr Kwanchai Wiangklong, said that his brother had been missing for two days so last night at around 10pm he went to file a complaint at the Cherng Talay Police Station,” Lt Kansuda said.

“Mr Kwanchai later heard from a local resident that his brother had been found hanged from a tree, so he called police to visit the scene,” she added.

Mr Kwanchai said his younger brother had moved from Roi Et to Phuket about six months ago to work as an electrician.

“He had many gambling debts as he liked to get involved with online gambling,” Mr Kwanchai said.

“I had warned him about the dangers of gambling many times but I never thought that he would end up committing suicide,” he lamented.

Mr Kwanchai confirmed he had to speak with his family first before it was decided whether funeral arrangements should take place in Phuket or Roi Et.

Police later confirmed that Mr Surachai’s body had been taken to Thalang Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

As Bangkok lawyer arrives, Patong Police promise assistance for family of shot noodle vendor
Mayoral candidate killed, four wounded at funeral shooting
Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials
With vaccine rollout, national tourism operators call to reopen Thailand to tourism by July 1
World’s first Covax jab injected as US eyes J&J rollout
Prayut defends cops over rally
Shot registration to kick off in May
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vaccine rollout begins! New Year Kata Beach turtles hatch! || March 1
Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin
Phuket officials move to provide assistance to beggars, homeless
Phuket haze thickens
Finance Ministry prepares assistance for state staff
Eight killed in Myanmar crackdown’s bloodiest day
Rubber bullets, tear gas fired as rally turns violent

 

Phuket community
Phuket haze is ‘gone’, say health officials

Yesterday the smog came from Bangladesh and Myanmar, today from Krabi and Surat Thani. All the time...(Read More)

Phuket residents up in arms over stolen underwear

Don't worry, it is just a mentally disturbed young man. Don't drama 'something else can ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It doesn't take much for 'self-declared' army rulers and their flock to find themselves ...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

It is now very clear why general minister Prayut remains living at barrack grounds instead at his ow...(Read More)

Prayut defends cops over rally

There is a different wind blowing among younger generations in Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand. If g...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

Read today in BP:"The 'first shot' drama shows up a sickly govt". The article info...(Read More)

Phuket COVID-19 vaccinations begin

"can be about 1,500 people per day" They best out how to times that by about 10 before ...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

A long article again, but PPHO should advice Phuketians which face mask is protecting against PM2.5....(Read More)

Anutin gets first COVID jab

What is mr Anutin talking about? AstraZenica vaccins arrived in Thailand on 24 Feb. So, what 'sa...(Read More)

Phuket haze thickens

The dichotomy of Thailand; most polite culture superficially while also the most inconsiderate in su...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Art-Tec Design
Dan About Thailand
QSI Cooking 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dewa Phuket Resort
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket

 