Man found hanged beside Phuket’s busiest road

PHUKET: Police are hoping to identify the body of a man found hanged in a sala beside a sweet shop on Thepkrasattri Rd before dawn yesterday (Sept 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 17 September 2018, 04:32PM

Rescue workers recover the man’s body early yesterday morning (Sept 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Rescue workers recover the man’s body early yesterday morning (Sept 16). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sopanut Nayaw of the Thalang Police was notified of the death at 5:30am after a man riding home saw it hanging in pavilion beside a roti sai mai shop just north of the Toyota dealership on ThepkrasattriRd northbound, in Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Lt Sopanut arrived with rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation to find the body still hanged by the neck by an electrical cable tied a roof beam of the pavilion.

Police estimate the man was 45-50 years old. He was dressed in a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police found no lesions on the body to indicate that he might have been involved in a struggle, and officers estimated that he had died only one to two hours before his body was found.

Police found no identification documents on the body.

Bunterm Wongbunmee, 22, told police that he saw the body while riding his motorcycle back from Layan Beach back home to Mai Khao.

He quickly informed the security guard at the Toyota dealership nearby, who came to confirm that Mr Bunterm was telling the truth, before calling the police.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination, while police continue their investigation into the man’s death and to confirm the man’s identity.

 

 

