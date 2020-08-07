Oak Maedow Phuket
Man found hanged at house in Kathu

PHUKET: A 48-year-old man depressed from his wife leaving him was found hanged at his home in Kathu where he lived with his 84-year-old mother early this morning (Aug 7).

deathsuicide
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 August 2020, 10:44AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the house at 5am. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket

Capt Chart Wejrangsri of the Kathu Police reported that officers were called to the home, a two-storey house in Soi Uthit Rakchart off Wichit Songkram Rd in Kathu, at 5am.

Police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the home to find the body of Warayut Saengkam, 48, hanged by a bedsheet tied to a balustrade on the stairs. A white plastic chair was on the floor nearby.

Police were told that Mr Warayut had been in a state of depression since his wife moved out three days ago after an argument between the couple, Capt Chart reported.

Before his death, Mr Warayut had reportedly asked a friend for B20 to buy alcohol. He told the friend that this would be the last time he would ask for money, Capt Chart noted in his report.

Mr Warayut’s mother found his body at about 5am and called the police and rescue services immediately, he added.

Mr Warayut’s death has been accepted by the family as suicide, but his body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination, Capt Chart also noted.

