BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man found hanged at Chalong home

Man found hanged at Chalong home

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a man found hanged at a home in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Apr 4).

deathsuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 April 2021, 10:16AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiat Sarasit Deputy of the Chalong Police was called to the home, a single-level house in Soi Klumyang, at 5pm.

At the scene police found Phicht Burakhon, 33, originally from Sadao District in Songkhla province, hanged by a sarong tied to a beam over the doorway leading to the rooftop terrace. A small stepladder was found nearby.

Police estimated that he had died about two hours before his body was found.

Mr Phichet was last seen buying tobacco from a shop in front of the house yesterday morning. The shop owner, Ms Miad, said Mr Phichet was a regular customer and that he was usually quiet, choosing not to engage in conversation with anyone.

“I asked him if he had eaten yet. He just said, ‘No,’’ she said.

A friend, who asked to be named only as “Ms Phrae”, said that Mr Phichet had lived in the house with relatives since before the pandemic.

There were usually four to five people in the house, she said.

Property in Phuket

“He was a quiet person, he rarely spoke to anyone,” Ms Phrae said.

The relatives staying in the house left for another province early yesterday morning to pay respects to their ancestors as part of the Qingming festival.

“In the morning we went to pay homage to our ancestors for Ching Meng, but Phichet stayed home alone,” Ms Phrae said.

She said she had no idea why Mr Phichet would hang himself.

Mr Phichet’s body was taken to Vachira Hospital Phuket for examination while police continue their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket inmates in quarantine in Surat Thani following cluster outbreak
Phuket veterans’ association calls for help to support Myanmar refugees
Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal
Prison visits halted nationwide after COVID cluster found
‘Silent revolution’: Myanmar workers strike to force junta’s hand
Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor
28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch
Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice
Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay
New speed limit of 120km/h starts
TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine
Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s ’Jack the Ripper’ sentenced over murder while on parole! || April 2
Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@maverick Your comment to Kurt is not accurate. Where precisely in Thailand can any of us “go to a...(Read More)

Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal

Reality check: Since the army coup to overthrow a elected Government in 2014 no reforms set, as prom...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

As long Phuket inhabitants are not vaccinated, Phuket is NOT ready. Phuket International Airport wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Aache, please, ask in google: How may countries this moment not use astrazeneca vaccine? It...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

This is just a publicity stunt with nonsense pep talk. The money that this flight for 13 passengers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Kurt, in Germany the last days on today easter ond the following days MANY peaople take th...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

Once again...pretty rosy numbers from Phuket Tourist Assn. To meet the goal of 30 billion THB, each ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

-simply because that is a list they can check off and count'- as they COULD do for foreigners- i...(Read More)

Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket

What a massage show! Flight with just 16 foreign passengers arriving on April 3.. Next arriving flig...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Skip, "all historical pandemics show that natural herd immunity is acquired through exposure an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Phuket Property
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Revive 555 Festival
Dan About Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Art-Tec Design

 