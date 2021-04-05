Man found hanged at Chalong home

PHUKET: Police are investigating the death of a man found hanged at a home in Chalong yesterday afternoon (Apr 4).

deathsuicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 5 April 2021, 10:16AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Somkiat Sarasit Deputy of the Chalong Police was called to the home, a single-level house in Soi Klumyang, at 5pm.

At the scene police found Phicht Burakhon, 33, originally from Sadao District in Songkhla province, hanged by a sarong tied to a beam over the doorway leading to the rooftop terrace. A small stepladder was found nearby.

Police estimated that he had died about two hours before his body was found.

Mr Phichet was last seen buying tobacco from a shop in front of the house yesterday morning. The shop owner, Ms Miad, said Mr Phichet was a regular customer and that he was usually quiet, choosing not to engage in conversation with anyone.

“I asked him if he had eaten yet. He just said, ‘No,’’ she said.

A friend, who asked to be named only as “Ms Phrae”, said that Mr Phichet had lived in the house with relatives since before the pandemic.

There were usually four to five people in the house, she said.

“He was a quiet person, he rarely spoke to anyone,” Ms Phrae said.

The relatives staying in the house left for another province early yesterday morning to pay respects to their ancestors as part of the Qingming festival.

“In the morning we went to pay homage to our ancestors for Ching Meng, but Phichet stayed home alone,” Ms Phrae said.

She said she had no idea why Mr Phichet would hang himself.

Mr Phichet’s body was taken to Vachira Hospital Phuket for examination while police continue their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).