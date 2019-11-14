Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

PHUKET: A 24-year-old man whose body was found in his pickup truck parked in front of his rented room in central Phuket last night (Nov 13) is believed to have committed suicide in s fit of depression.

deathsuicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 14 November 2019, 02:32PM

Police opened the pickup to find the cab thick with smoke. On the front passenger seat was a portable barbecue cooker with the charcoal in it still glowing. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Phichit Phuphrommin of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident at 9:30pm.

Police together with Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene, on Soi Hua Tha in Moo 3, Tambon Thepkrasattri, to find the man’s body slumped in the driver’s seat of a white Phuket-registered Ford Ranger pickup truck parked in front of a complex of adjoined rented rooms.

The windscreen of the pickup had been covered with a blanket.

Police opened the pickup to find the cab thick with smoke. On the front passenger seat was a portable barbecue cooker with the charcoal in it still glowing.

The man was identified as Phuket native Peerawat Paramee.

Mr Peerawat’s wife, Uraiwan Laosue, was beside the pickup truck deep in grief, reported Lt Col Phichit.

“Mr Peerawat was dressed in a black T-shirt and denim shorts. There wer signs signs of a struggle either in or on the vehicle or on his body,” Col Phichit said.

“Regardless, Mr Peerawat’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination,” he added.

“Ms Uraiwan told police that every day her husband picked her up from work and they went home together, but yesterday he did not show up or answer her calls.,” Col Phichit explained.

“She rushed back home and found him in the pickup truck. Ms Uraiwan knocked on the car window, but Peerawat did not respond, so she used a spare key to open the door.

“She tried to wake him up, but there was no response and called 191,” Col Phichit said.

Ms Uraiwan believes Mr Peerawat took his own life, Col Phichit added.

“She told police that she and Peerawat had an argument. She also said that Mr Peerawat had also often suffered episodes of depression,” Col Phichit said.

If you know of someone in need of help... There is a "One Stop Crisis Centre" at each government hospital on the island that can help people cope with emotional distress.. Thai speakers can also call the 1300 help hotline.