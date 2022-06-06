Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned

PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are hoping surf conditions will ease so they can continue their search for a man who slipped and fell from rocks at Banana Beach yesterday (June 5), and is now believed drowned.

accidentsdeathmarineSafetypolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 June 2022, 10:04AM

Cherng Talay Police were notified of the incident at 2:50pm yesterday.

Officers arrived to be told that Sakrin Bulan, 47, had come to the rocks with his wife to go fishing.

Mr Sakrin slipped on the wet rocks. He managed to reach out and grab his wife’s hand, but his hand slipped and he fell into the water below.

His wife shouted out for help. Two people nearby rushed to render assistance, but were unable to due to the strong waves crashing into the rocks.

The wife then called 191.

The strong wind and waves restricted police and rescue workers to only scouring the shore for any sign of Mr Sakrin.

Local lifeguards searched the waters by using two jet-skis.

The body of Mr Sakrin was reported to be seen being pushed up against the rocks, but then disappeared from view. Later a pair of boots were found floating on the water.