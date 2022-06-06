Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned

Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned

PHUKET: Police and rescue workers are hoping surf conditions will ease so they can continue their search for a man who slipped and fell from rocks at Banana Beach yesterday (June 5), and is now believed drowned.

accidentsdeathmarineSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 6 June 2022, 10:04AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Cherng Talay Police were notified of the incident at 2:50pm yesterday.

Officers arrived to be told that Sakrin Bulan, 47, had come to the rocks with his wife to go fishing.

Mr Sakrin slipped on the wet rocks. He managed to reach out and grab his wife’s hand, but his hand slipped and he fell into the water below.

His wife shouted out for help. Two people nearby rushed to render assistance, but were unable to due to the strong waves crashing into the rocks.

Lean On Me Live Fest

The wife then called 191.

The strong wind and waves restricted police and rescue workers to only scouring the shore for any sign of Mr Sakrin.

Local lifeguards searched the waters by using two jet-skis. 

The body of Mr Sakrin was reported to be seen being pushed up against the rocks, but then disappeared from view. Later a pair of boots were found floating on the water.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Iran spy puts cops on alert
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative
Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations
Phuket marks 16 new COVID cases, no deaths
Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
National Police join case of Russian who fell to death in Patong
Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise
Vietjet resumes direct flights to Phuket from Ho Chi Minh
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, no deaths

 

Phuket community
Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

DKK talks for the Bangla visiting punters, overall just Phuket visiting bachelor eskader. Totally ig...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Kakka2 you need to get out of bangla road more often. 100 pct face coverage outside the drinking are...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Good piece. Interesting comments on the psychological barriers in place and how people want / need ...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

sure was a dolphin? could it be a shark..or a barracuda..lol ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

Great Opinion! Info gaps, lack of essential info, not standard use of english ( beside thai), still...(Read More)

Midnight closing branded ‘pointless’ in helping Patong nightlife businesses to recover

@Kurt No such thing like one country one rule. Apart from that.Sitting on the beach drinking cheap...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 