PHUKET: A man is facing reckless driving charges for an acident that saw his car slam into a street light* and leaving a 15-year-old girl unconscious and rushed to hospital in Cherng Talay on Thursday night (Jan 10).

Saturday 12 January 2019, 11:35AM

The 15-year-old girl, Waew Phawong, was rushed to hospital unconscious. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the car, ‘Mr Krittipong’, 27, from Ubon Ratchathani, already faces one charge for the accident. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Suporn Muangkai of the Thalang Police was notified the accident at 9:30pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene, near Wat Thepkrasattri in Moo 4, Tambon Thepkrasattri, Thalang, to find a white Mitsubishi Attrage registered in Ubon Ratchathani still jammed against the street light* and the girl unconscious in the vehicle.

Rescue workers with the assistance of local residents recovered to the girl, Waew Phawong, from the car and sped her Thalang Hospital.

The driver of the car, named by police so far as “Mr Krittipong”, 27, from Ubon Ratchathani, told police that he was driving to Cherng Talay to pick up his girlfriend when the accident happened.

Another male, not yet named by police, was also in the car at the time. He suffered no serious injuries in the accident.

Mr Krittipong simply said that he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into the street light*, Lt Suporn noted.

Mr Krittipong has already been charged for causing damage to government property for the damage done to the power pole, Lt Suporn confrimed.

“For that the cost is about B70,000 approximately,” Lt Suporn said.

Other charges may be pending depending on further developments, he added.

Correction: Not a power pole, as initially reported.