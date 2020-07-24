Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams truck parked along bypass road

PHUKET: A 48-year-old man escaped a high-impact collision with only minor chest injuries after his pickup truck slammed into the back of a truck parked along the bypass road early this morning (July 24).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 24 July 2020, 03:24PM

The pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it struck the truck by the side of the bypass road early this morning (July 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it struck the truck by the side of the bypass road early this morning (July 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The damage to the truck that was parked by the side of the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The pickup truck sustained heavy damage when it struck the truck by the side of the bypass road early this morning (July 24). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Akkaradet Pongprom of Phuket City Police was called to the scene, on the southbound lanes near the Toyota Pearl showroom, at 1:30am.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a Toyota pickup, registered in Songkhla province, askew in the middle of the road with heavy damage to its front.

Nearby was a 10-wheeled truck loaded parked beside the road with damage on its rear-right from where the pickup slammed into it.

The force of the impact saw the pickup driver, Sanit Siriwat, 48, trapped in the cab of the pickup.

Kusoldharm rescue workers safely removed Mr Sanit from the cab and rushed him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

“He suffered only minor chest injuries,” Maj Akkaradet confirmed.

“Mr Sanit told police that he was driving alone from the Thalang area. He said he was travelling at high speed.

“He said he couldn’t clearly see the 10-wheeled truck as that part of the road is very dark, but when he did see it he braked heavily. However, he was unable to avoid hitting the back of the truck,” he said.

Truck driver Okat Dusitpan, 54, told police that he was delivering rice from Singburi province to a shop in the Kathu area, Maj Akkaradet explained.

Mr Okat said that he had pulled over and parked the truck beside the road while he went to rest in a rented room nearby.

“I have asked the doctors to check for alcohol in Mr Sanit’s blood,” Maj Akkaradet said.

“I have not charged anyone for now. Mr Sanit is still recovering, let’s wait for Mr Sanit to get a little better, then I will question him soon,” he added.

“I will also question Mr Okat about parking the truck by the side of the road,” he added.