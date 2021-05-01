The Phuket News
Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree

PHUKET: A Phuket petrol station staffer escaped with only leg injuries after the pickup he was driving slammed into a tree on the central reservation on Thepkrasattri Rd in Muang Mai this morning (May 1).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 1 May 2021, 12:06PM

Lt Col Thitiwat Asasingha of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the southbound lanes in front of the Muang Mai Highway Police Guard Box in Moo 5, Thepkrasattri, at about 8am.

Officers along with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers stationed at Muang Mai and at Mai Khao arrived to find a Phuket-registered Isuzu pickup truck in the middle of the road with heavy damage to its front.

The driver Bukkoree Habyusoh, 30, a PTT petrol station staffer, was trapped inside the vehicle, his legs pinned by the impact.

Rescue workers were forced to use the hydraulic ‘jaws of life’ equipment to free him from the wreck before an ambulance transported him to Thalang Hospital.

Highway Police officer Capt Krit Kaewsri-on, who was on duty at the guard box at the time of the accident, reported that the car was driving at high speed when it mounted the central reservation and struck a tree, causing it to spin along the road before coming to a stop.

The pickup truck was taken to Thalang Police Station while officers continue their investigation to determine whether Mr Bukkoree will face any charges for reckless driving, Lt Col Krit confirmed.

Kurt | 01 May 2021 - 12:41:36 

Yester day a high speed driver fell asleep and chose a garbage truck to hit. Today a one choose a tree to hit with high speed. Dumb people, driving faster that they can think or driving in a not fit condition. In many countries that are crimes, and heavenly punished.

 

