Man escapes serious injuries as pickup hits tree

PHUKET: A man escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree on the northbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao early this morning (Apr 20).

accidents

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 03:18PM

Capt Akkarapol Siwilai of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 6:45am.

Police, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, went to the scene to find a heavily damaged white Toyota pickup truck laying on its side on the central reservation area after having crashed into a tree.

The truck driver, 36-year-old Anurak Klomkaew originally from Phang Nga, complained of chest and neck pains and was taken to Thalang Hospital.

A witness at the scene told police that the truck was being driven at high speed in wet, rainy conditions when it lost control, careered off the road and hit the tree.

The Phuket News has tried to contact Capt Akkarapol several times, but he was unavailable for comment at time of press.