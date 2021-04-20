The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Man escapes serious injuries as pickup hits tree

Man escapes serious injuries as pickup hits tree

PHUKET: A man escaped serious injuries after he lost control of his pickup truck and hit a tree on the northbound section of Thepkrasattri Rd in Mai Khao early this morning (Apr 20).

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 20 April 2021, 03:18PM

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

Photo: Kusoldharm rescue

« »

Capt Akkarapol Siwilai of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene at about 6:45am.

Police, together with Kusoldharm rescue workers, went to the scene to find a heavily damaged white Toyota pickup truck laying on its side on the central reservation area after having crashed into a tree.

The truck driver, 36-year-old Anurak Klomkaew originally from Phang Nga, complained of chest and neck pains and was taken to Thalang Hospital.

Internal - Phuket News TV

A witness at the scene told police that the truck was being driven at high speed in wet, rainy conditions when it lost control, careered off the road and hit the tree.

The Phuket News has tried to contact Capt Akkarapol several times, but he was unavailable for comment at time of press.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID
99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket
Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals
‘Recover at home’ virus plan
Booster shots likely needed, expert says
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Covid closures extended as Thailand cases hit +43,000 || April 19
Efforts underway to prevent iconic James Bond Island from collapsing
Major power outages to affect Patong
Cherng Talay falls, Phuket COVID infections reach 208
Phuket arrivals in other provinces face quarantine measures
Turtle nest found near Promthep Cape
30 Chalong Police officers ordered to self-quarantine
Fatal Tesla crash believed to be driverless
Government defends Chinese vaccine amid social media concern
CAAT wants late-night flights scrapped to curb COVID spread

 

Phuket community
Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

Kurt,I recommend for you to buy a ticket to your home country.I am sure there officialdom meets all ...(Read More)

99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

Yeah Kurt.A lot of "freely" travel in Europe in the last 12 month.Hahaha,what a clown....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

La by your logic, car crashes are not the cause of death- inertia is. Bullets fired at a high veloci...(Read More)

Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID

It IS the people's money, not the Govt's and great idea, give all people under a certain eco...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

72 hours is a lot of chances to get exposed- and contaminate. Just shut everything down for three we...(Read More)

Thanathorn floats ‘four changes’ to deal with COVID

Progressive = new word for communist. Maybe he stops spending other proples money?...(Read More)

99,480 vaccine doses arrive in Phuket

Today international TV stations reported how Thailand grapples with 3rd wave of Covid-19. So, stop a...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

Kurt as previously mentioned As you know absolutely everything. We can arrange a meeting for you wit...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The July 1 dilemma

Kurt, stop the fearmongering, most death, in fact more than 90 percent are nit caused by covid as th...(Read More)

Phuket to start testing unvaccinated, untested domestic arrivals

@Fascinated, we wonder, but Thai Officialdom doesn't. They rest after the Thai tiger paperwork ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design

 